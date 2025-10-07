EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little in talks for The Amazing Race Australia 2026

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little are set to take a major step together as they are in talks to sign up for The Amazing Race Australia.

Advertisement

The 2025 series has gripped viewers and proved to be Network 10’s biggest TV success of the year, so the broadcaster is wasting no time in planning its next star-studded adventure!

New Idea can reveal that casting is already underway for the 2026 celebrity season, with none other than Carrie and Tommy at the top of the wish list.

“They’re the dream team,” one TV insider revealed. “Carrie and Tommy are hilarious, competitive and have genuine chemistry. It would be TV gold.”

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little are in talks to sign up for The Amazing Race Australia 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

New Idea understands that the casting list is already very long, but all eyes are on the “unstoppable” radio duo.

“They’re the ones Network Ten really want,” the source continued. “If Network Ten gets their way, they’ll throw everything at them. Including a big pay packet.”

“If they land this duo, it’ll be one of the biggest gets in years. It’s the perfect way to keep the momentum going after such a massive season,” they added.

Advertisement

It’s believed that host Beau Ryan has been asked to do some behind-the-scenes groundwork and use his friendship with Tommy to try to get them both on board.

“Beau and Tommy are mates, and there’s a lot of trust there,” the insider said. “Producers are quietly hoping Beau Ryan can help seal the deal and maybe even convince Carrie to come along for the ride.”

Network 10 are said to be eager to get the “unstoppable” duo on board. (Credit: Instagram)

And it seems Tommy won’t need much convincing, as Beau recently teased that he had already been begging to appear on the 2026 series, dropping him a DM in a bid to secure his place.

Advertisement

Tommy had previously been in talks to take part in the show with Dave Hughes, but their schedules did not match, and now it looks like the radio star is signing up with Carrie instead.

Dave, 2DayFM hosts Jimmy and Nath, and sports journalist Mark “Howie” Howard have also been among the stars sneaking into Beau’s DMs in a bid to nab a place on the 2026 series.

“It’s shaping up to be the most enticing celebrity series you can do in Australia. It’ll not eating ‘foul things’ or starving yourself or being thrown off gorges,” the source added.

The Amazing Race Australia wasn’t on the original programming slate for 2025, but it has become the surprise hit of Network 10’s line-up, giving them a massive ratings boost.

Advertisement

Host Beau Ryan recently teased that Tommy had been begging for a place on the show. (Credit: Network 10)

“Everyone thought it would just quietly fill a gap,” the insider dished. “But it’s turned into the breakout hit of the year. Viewers love it, advertisers love it. It’s been the network’s saving grace.”

Excitement is already building inside Network Ten’s HQ for the 2026 instalment, with The Amazing Race Australia becoming the series that every celebrity wants to be a part of.

And as one network exec puts it, “It’s amazing what a little sunshine, adventure and Aussie humour can do, it’s brought Network Ten back to life”.

Advertisement

The 2025 series has seen the likes of Brendan Fevola, Lindy Klim, Luke and Scott O’Halloran, Melissa Leong and Georgie Tunny take part, among many others.

Ant Middleton and his brother Dan were originally on the line-up, but they were removed from the show midway through filming in a scandal which rocked the show.

The Amazing Race’s Celebrity Edition has become the unlikely hit of 2025. (Credit: Network 10)

They were disqualified after a verbal altercation between Dan and fellow racers Luke and Sassy Scott took place. Ant was not involved.

Advertisement

According to insider sources, fellow racer Brendan threatened to quit the show if Channel 10 did not disqualify the team as a result of Dan’s alleged behaviour, which took place off-screen.

“Network 10 takes the health, safety and well-being of all contestants seriously. Following a breach of production’s code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home,” a Network 10 spokesperson told New Idea at the time.