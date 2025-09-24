Carrie Bickmore breaks silence after Lee Elliott split

Carrie Bickmore has broken her social media silence following the news of her split from Lee Elliott.

New Idea exclusively revealed that Carrie and Lee’s romance had fizzled out, and now, the radio star, 44, has returned to social media.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 23, to share a series of stunning snaps from her sun-soaked trip to K’gari in Queensland.

Carrie had her very own Baywatch moment as she sported a plunging red swimsuit while running down the shores at Lake McKenzie.

Carrie Bickmore had her very own Baywatch moment in K’gari. (Credit: Instagram)

Rather than a rescue board, Carrie had a black float in hand as she channelled Pamela Anderson’s iconic character, CJ Parker.

In a caption, Carrie quipped that she was a “Temu Pammy” – though her joke sparked some passionate replies in the comments section.

Her friend, radio star Loren Barry, said: “TEMU PAMMY?! More like ON PAR, IF NOT BETTER PAMMY!”

While stylist Elliot Garnaut added: “Pammy wishes.”

The radio star, 44, looked incredible in a red swimsuit. (Credit: Instagram)

She is visiting K’gari with her radio co-host, Tommy Little, and shared another video of her lounging by the pool while he enjoyed a swim.

The amusing video saw Carrie striking a pose while soaking up the rays, before Tommy emerged from the water in front of her, spluttering in the camera.

“When your little brother ruins your thirst trap,” she joked in a caption.

Lee has also jetted off following his split from Carrie, sharing photographs of himself partying at a wedding in Croatia over the weekend.

Carrie’s jet-setting adventure comes after New Idea learnt that things had fizzled out between Carrie and Lee.

Carrie was first linked to The Bachelorette star in July, but sources then clarified that things were never serious between them.

“I think everyone caught wind of this at its early stages, which was around the time [Lee’s] friends and family stepped in,” the source said.

With Lee’s split from ex-wife Georgia Love still fresh, pals reportedly warned the Melbourne tradie “from the beginning” about getting into another high-profile relationship.

Carrie is soaking up the rays in Queensland after her split from Lee Elliot. (Credit: Instagram)

“It was fun, but they’ve realised they have very different priorities,” they continued.

“Lee knows there’s an expiry date on playing the bachelor, but for now, he’s not tied down, and Carrie seems just fine with that too.”

Our sister publication Woman’s Day previously reported that Carrie and Lee had connected through mutual friends who thought the pair would make a “beautiful couple.”

While Carrie announced her split from Chris in early 2023, Lee’s own split from Georgia wasn’t announced until February this year after months of rampant speculation over the state of his marriage.

Carrie was first linked to Lee in July, but they have gone their separate ways. He has jetted off to Europe for a wedding. (Credit: Instagram)

Opening up about the end of her marriage on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, Georgia said she was still struggling to come to terms with the end of their relationship after nine years together.

“Lee and I made the decision together, but it doesn’t mean it makes me happy. It doesn’t, I’m really sad about it.”

