The moment Carrie Bickmore accidentally revealed she’s dating Lee Elliott

If ever there was a new celebrity relationship that we couldn’t have predicted in our wildest dreams, this would be it.

On Monday, our sister publication Woman’s Day broke the news that Australian sweetheart Carrie Bickmore is enjoy a steaming romance with reality TV star, Lee Elliott, following his split from journalist-turned-The Bachelorette star, Georgia Love.

And according to the magazine, things between the duo are getting serious, fast.

Carrie Bickmore dating Lee Elliott after meeting through mutual friends. (Credit: Instagram)

“They’ve been trying so hard to keep things under wraps,” a source close to the newly smitten lovebirds recently told Woman’s Day.

In fact, we hear the couple, both 44, have been so determined to keep their blossoming romance out of the spotlight that they’ve spent the last few weeks bunkering down at Carrie’s home and away from prying eyes.

They’ve even tried to go as far as to avoid communicating on Instagram despite following each other.

But Carrie may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag when she sneakily liked a series of photos shared by Lee back in February – the same month Lee and Georgia announced they had separated.

Carrie liked one of Lee’s Instagram posts back in February. (Credit: Instagram)

So just how did Carrie Bickmore wind up dating Lee Elliott? Mutual friends, Woman’s Day revealed.

“There’s definitely something romantic going on,” the insider told the publication, and all their pals think they “make a beautiful couple”.

Carrie’s besties Fifi Box and Bec Judd are said to be over the moon for the former host of The Project, who split from her longtime partner Chris Walker in 2023, and think she may have found herself a keeper.

So much so that they’ve been playing secret agent behind the scenes and working hard to help keep the duo’s relationship a secret, refraining from adding Lee as a friend on social media with the source revealing to Woman’s Day that both ladies think Lee is a “seriously hot catch!”

Carrie was previously in a long term relationship with Chris Walker. (Credit: Instagram)

“Difficult decision”

Lee and Georgia were together for nine years and married in 2021. They announced their separation in a joint statement in February this year.

Lee and Georgia announced they had separated earlier this year after four years of marriage. (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this year, Georgia opened up on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, telling Kate Langbroek that it was a very emotional time.

“It was very hard at the end of last year with all the speculation about whether we had split. It was hard while I was trying to come to terms with what was happening,” she said.

“Lee and I made the decision together, but it doesn’t mean it makes me happy. It doesn’t, I’m really sad about it.”

“After nine wonderful years together, including four as husband and wife, Lee and l have made the incredibly difficult decision to lovingly part ways,” Georgia shared on Instagram.

“There is no drama, no bad blood. Just two people who have grown in different directions while still holding deep respect and care for each other.”

