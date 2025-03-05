The Bachelorette‘s golden couple Georgia Love and Lee Elliot have announced that they have parted ways “after nine wonderful years together”.

Advertisement

The couple broke the news separately on February 28, by sharing the same story to their Instagram pages.

In the statement, Georgia said it was an “incredibly difficult decision to lovingly part ways”, after being together since 2016, and being married for four years.

“Our relationship has been so special and we will always cherish the memories, love, and laughter we shared,” she wrote.

Following months of speculation about their relationship status, the former Bachelorette said there was “no drama” and “bad blood” between them.

Advertisement

“Just two people who have grown in different directions while still holding deep respect and care for each other,” she continued.

While she said they remained friends, she requested privacy about the matter.

Georgia Love and Lee Elliot always gushed about one another on social media. (Credit: Getty)

How did Georgia Love and Lee Elliot meet?

Georgia and Lee’s love story began on Channel 10’s series, where the journalist was the second leading lady of the franchise.

Advertisement

While fans were devastated that she rejected fan favourite Matty J, Georgia knew from the beginning that she was going to choose Lee.

“From the very first night . . . there was that indescribable something that I just wanted to explore,” she said during the 2016 finale in Singapore.

“I’ve fallen so madly in love with you, I love you so much.”

One day after the finale aired, Georgia’s mother Belinda sadly passed away.

Advertisement

Georgia said Lee was a great support after her mother passed away. (Credit: Instagram)

‘You know, you can look back at any point of your life and go, well, I was away for two months travelling there or a year working there, but if I had not gone on The Bachelorette I wouldn’t have had Lee but I would have still been in Tassie, I would have been further away from my mum,” she told The Project after the show ended.

‘So you know, I don’t regret anything that happened … And my mum absolutely supported me 100% in doing this, and in everything I did.’

Following her passing, the podcaster told the Daily Telegraph Lee was her rock from the moment they got together.

Advertisement

“He’s taken it on the chin and he’s been there for me, he’s been driving me around and picking me up out of bed when he needs to,” she said.

“He’s just been fantastic, I can’t imagine anyone who would’ve been half as supportive as him.”

They got engaged in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

When did Georgia Love and Lee Elliot get engaged?

Three years into their whirlwind romance, Lee got down on one knee in 2019 and hired the same boat the couple had their first date on The Bachelorette.

Advertisement

“If you’re not busy for the next 50 or 60 years…” ???? #YES!!” 31-year-old Love wrote on Instagram at the time.

In a celebration of their love, Georgia and Lee threw a lavish engagement in the Yarra Valley in 2020.

Georgia and Lee tied the knot in Tasmania in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

When did Georgia Love and Lee Elliot get married?

While they initially wanted to get married in Italy, they had to change tactics when borders were shut because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Instead, the couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Tasmania in 2021.

Georgia Love still works as a journalist. (Credit: Instagram)

What is Georgia Love doing now?

Following her departure from Channel 7 following backlash from a controversial post on Instagram, Georgia worked in public relations, and has been a freelance media specialist since 2021, and a newsreader for the ARN network since 2023.

Since 2020, she has hosted the Everybody Has An Ex podcast, where people share their love stories and what went wrong. She also hosts the Not Another Crime podcast with comedian Sammy Petersen.

Advertisement