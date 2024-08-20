While a successful Bachelor couple is a rarity, Australia’s first-ever bachelor Tim Robards managed to find love in the series’ inaugural season, falling head over heels for criminal lawyer Anna Heinrich.

It’s been more than 10 years since Tim’s season aired, and he and Anna have managed to defy all the reality TV couple odds, still going strong to this day.

Not only have they walked down the aisle and wed, but they’ve also welcomed two baby girls together!

Below, we’ve taken a look at their entire relationship timeline: from the first rose, to their roles as mum and dad to their darling daughters Elle and Ruby.

Here’s Tim Robard and Anna Heinrich’s love story. (Credit: Instagram)

Tim and Anna met on the Bachelor red carpet. When appearing on the show, the criminal lawyer revealed she’d never had a boyfriend, saying: “This will be the first boyfriend and the last.”

Despite almost backing out of the competition on day one due to insecurities, Anna stuck it out. And it’s lucky she did, as the blonde beauty received the final rose, with Tim professing his love for her in Thailand.

As they took their relationship into the real world, Anna confessed it took some time to adjust to life outside the mansion.

“It took probably a good year or so. I was still wary of the fact that we were in the limelight and people wanted us to be together, so we had to separate that from our real relationship.”

But the couple made it work, as Tim popped the question to Anna in 2017 during a romantic getaway to Chamberlain Gorge in Western Australia.

The couple met on the first season of The Bachelor. (Credit: Ten)

The former chiropractor has since confessed he was beside himself with nerves leading up to the proposal, sharing details of the special moment with Stellar.

“I say, ‘You know what would be good right now? A bloody cold beer.’ And then I say, ‘What would make it better for you?’ And she goes, ‘I don’t know, a cold washer?’ So I say … ‘What if I professed my love for you and said every moment in the last whatever years has been amazing?’

“I was already on my knees. I reached in my pocket, and I had a little box, and she just started bawling.”

A year later, in June 2018, the Bachie couple headed for the aisle in Puglia, Italy, for a lavish wedding, with Anna donning a stunning Steven Khalil gown.

They welcomed their first daughter Elle in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

Following their nuptials, Tim and Anna cemented their love further when they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elle, in November 2020.

Anna announced the delightful news via her Instagram account, sharing an adorable photo cradling her sleeping newborn.

“Introducing the newest addition to our family 🖤 ELLE ROBARDS 🖤 #purelove,” the criminal lawyer captioned the post.

Tim was quick to follow his wife’s announcement with his own, sharing a photo of the trio, writing: “I’ve fallen in love twice all over again with these two!!!” he wrote. “I just LOVE LOVE LOVE our little Elle Robards. How bloody amazing!!!! I never knew my wife was a superhero… What a woman!!”

In June 2023 the couple celebrated ten years together and five years of marriage. (Credit: Instagram)

In June 2023, the lovebirds celebrated an incredible ten years together and five sweet years of marriage with adorable Instagram posts.

“TEN YEARS AGO I had no idea I was about to meet my life partner in the most unexpected way. I couldn’t have dreamed up a better partner if I tried,” wrote Anna.

“Five years ago, we tied the knot in this magical place called Puglia, and today, we’re lucky enough to be celebrating a decade of love in the same breathtaking location.”

“It’s crazy to think about where we started and where we are now, but one thing that’s remained constant is the fact that life is just better with you. Life with you is a constant reminder of why it’s worth taking risks, trying new things, and being a little adventurous.”

Hubbie Tim wrote an equally heartfelt post: “Made it back to Puglia just in time for our 5-year Wedding Anniversary and 10 years together! Time flies fast when you’re having fun with the love of your life. ❤️”

It’s another girl! (Credit: Instagram)

Then in September 2023, the lovebirds shared the happy news that their family of three would be growing to a family of four.

Their darling daughter Ruby was welcomed into the world six months later on 4 March 2024.

A beautiful family of four. (Credit: Instagram)

“Mum and Ruby are doing well now, Dad has a few more greys (which will miraculously turn brown intermittently, and Elle is being an unbelievable big sister and even better midwife. Hearts are full,” the couple wrote in their announcement post.

