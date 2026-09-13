The Block 2026 Week 6 Guest Suite reveals: Tour every room

Scores:

Total: 25.5

Shaynna Blaze: 8

Marty Fox: 9

Darren Palmer: 8.5

Feedback:

Adam and Jolene were equal second with Chantel and Wyatt.

All three judges were fans of the colours they used in the guest bedroom.

Shaynna commended their styling, adding that it was an improvement to their main bedroom, which she believed was too busy.

Darren also said the room was memorable and evoked emotions. He also loved the fixtures.

However, Shaynna was not a fan of their shelving in the bedroom, adding that it was a waste of space. Marty agreed the space needed more amenities for it to work as a guest room.

When it came to their guest bathroom, they all agreed that their colour choices worked for the space. While Marty loved the storage and vanities, Shaynna said there were too many metal choices, which clashed.

Despite not taking out the win, they still pocketed the $10,000 budgeting award.