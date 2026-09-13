The Block 2026 Week 6 Guest Suite reveals: Tour every room

During Week 6 on The Block 2026, all five teams were expected to present their Guest Suites.
While some teams flourished and delivered spaces that were perfect for the Mount Eliza market, others fell flat.
Scroll below to see every room reveal.
Week 6: All of the Guest Suite renovations
Adam and Jolene
Equal Second
Scores:
- Total: 25.5
- Shaynna Blaze: 8
- Marty Fox: 9
- Darren Palmer: 8.5
Feedback:
Adam and Jolene were equal second with Chantel and Wyatt.
All three judges were fans of the colours they used in the guest bedroom.
Shaynna commended their styling, adding that it was an improvement to their main bedroom, which she believed was too busy.
Darren also said the room was memorable and evoked emotions. He also loved the fixtures.
However, Shaynna was not a fan of their shelving in the bedroom, adding that it was a waste of space. Marty agreed the space needed more amenities for it to work as a guest room.
When it came to their guest bathroom, they all agreed that their colour choices worked for the space. While Marty loved the storage and vanities, Shaynna said there were too many metal choices, which clashed.
Despite not taking out the win, they still pocketed the $10,000 budgeting award.
Chantel and Wyatt
Equal Second
Score:
- Total: 25.5
- Shaynna Blaze: 7.5
- Marty Fox: 8.5
- Darren Palmer: 9.5
Feedback:
Throughout the week, the couple were calm and on schedule.
Their efforts paid off because the judges appreciated their styling and colour choices.
Marty also commended the amount of storage, and Darren loved that they put a King bed in the guest suite.
However, Shaynna said their sconces were too far from the bed, and the switches on the opposite side of the room were impractical.
When it came to their ensuite, Chantel and Wyatt were criticised for their narrow shower, and the judges thought their styling was too generic.
“For me, I come out of their rooms every time so underwhelmed,” she said, adding that she didn’t see herself giving them a 10 because their rooms were void of personality.
She added that it reminded her of a display home.
They agreed it would photograph well, and because they’re appealing to the mass market, it could sell for a high price.
Lisa and Rosco
Third Place
Scores:
- Total: 23.5
- Shaynna Blaze: 8
- Marty Fox: 8
- Darren Palmer: 7.5
Feedback:
Lisa and Rosco might not have won, but they did have a small win – they finished their main bathroom.
However, when it came to their guest suite, the judges quickly pointed out the flaws.
For instance, they all agreed that the study wasn’t necessary. They also thought their bedroom styling was basic and unremarkable.
“It just feels like a bad hotel,” Shaynna vented. Thankfully, she said those styling changes could easily be made.
When it came to their bathroom, they all loved their tiles and vanity.
Marty commended the craftsmanship and layout, saying it was faultless and worth a 10.
Courtney and Sev
WINNERS
Scores:
- Total: 29.5
- Shaynna Blaze: 9.5
- Marty Fox: 10
- Darren Palmer: 10
Feedback:
While Courtney and Sev had budgeting constraints, Shaynna, Darren and Marty said it felt expensive and luxurious.
They all loved their kitchenette, and the note Courtney and Sev left explaining that cooking amenities would be put in the outside courtyard, which would connect to the suite.
They also were fans of their custom Grafico bedhead and styling choices. For Shaynna, she could see herself living there.
While Marty was worried about stepping into the bathroom because of the tiling issues they had last time, he didn’t have to worry!
Every styling choice was spot on, the shower was spacious, and they loved the storage.
Because they won, they pocketed $10,000. Courtney and Sev also achieved the first perfect scores of the season.
Rick and Tayla
Fourth Place
Scores:
- Total: 17
- Shaynna Blaze: 5
- Marty Fox: 5
- Darren Palmer: 6
Feedback:
Rick was out of action this week, so Tayla’s sister Shannen and former contestant Spence Thomson stepped in to help.
While it was a race to the finish line, Tayla was happy with their work, but the judges weren’t the biggest fans.
Marty, Darren and Shaynna all agreed that they preferred the door location in Courtney and Sev’s room over theirs. Not only that, their study wasn’t practical.
Even though Tayla liked the barn door, the judges disagreed, and it wasn’t painted properly.
Shaynna also had an issue with the styling, which wasn’t appropriate for the Mount Eliza market.
‘It doesn’t feel luxurious; it feels like a teenager’s room,” she said. She was also beside herself when she saw a plan underneath the desk.
Overall, Marty thought the room wasn’t appropriate for the market.
There were some improvements with their ensuite – they liked their tiles, and the green stone they used for their basin.
Their lighting wasn’t in the correct place, and their shower was impractical.
Marty was so unimpressed that he worried it would pass in at the auction.
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