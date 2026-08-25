“Poor Rick”: The Block teams weigh in on Tayla’s “lazy” work ethic claims

Tayla’s work ethic on The Block 2026 has raised eyebrows, and now, her co-stars are weighing in.

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Her father, Rick, has been steadfastly taking on a large workload, while Tayla has been accused of “laziness” by some fans.

While New Idea hears that Tayla steps up to take charge when Rick is rushed to hospital, with her twin sister Shannen drafted in to help, viewers haven’t yet seen this play out.

Breaking their silence on the work ethic drama, Tayla’s Block co-stars have revealed what the 32-year-old was actually like on the building site.

Tayla has come under fire on The Block for her work ethic. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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What have The Block teams said about Tayla?

Speaking to New Idea, Lisa and Rosco laughed off the criticism, admitting that while Rick was carrying a “heavier load”, Tayla was there to support his dream.

“She’s hilarious, but poor Rick, we all think the same thing,” Rosco tells us.

“Tayla has a heart of gold; she’s a beautiful girl,” Lisa explains.

“I think she’s just here for the laughs. She’s here supporting her dad.

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“She’s here to boost morale and support her dad’s lifelong dream.

“I don’t think it was naturally her lifelong dream. I don’t think she has much interest in styling necessarily outside of this experience.

“What she does have a lot of love for is her dad and that’s really easy to see.”

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However, Lisa jokes that she wouldn’t have wanted to be partnered with Tayla, who has raised eyebrows with her trips to the beach and to get her nails done.

“I don’t know, you know, if she was my partner. Yeah, God help us,” Lisa quipped.

Chantel and Wyatt also weighed in on the criticism Tayla has copped, admitting that she “wasn’t really doing much” on the building site.

“We didn’t realise that was happening at the beginning because everyone was very much in their own homes, stressed out of their minds trying to complete their rooms,” Chantel shares.

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“We didn’t really see each other that much. But as the weeks progressed, we obviously knew that that was a thing and that Tayla wasn’t really doing much.

“You know, that’s just part of her personality, and it’s super funny.

“I know people are very upset by it, but it’s like you’ve got to know her in person to realise how hilarious that is.”

Her co-stars have weighed into what she’s really like on the building site. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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Tayla’s “superpower” skill

But Tayla’s fiercest defenders have been Courtney and Sev, who grew very close to Tayla and Rick during filming.

“Tayla is just her own personality, and it’s just so bloody funny! She just loves to have fun,” Courtney says.

Courtney admits she would love to have Tayla’s “positivity” and praised her for always “seeing the best in every situation”.

“She doesn’t let things tear her down for too long, and she doesn’t stress over things for more than a minute, she’s just got this incredible view on life,” she adds.

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Courtney admits that in situations where she would have got overwhelmed, Tayla was able to keep her cool, something that viewers haven’t had the chance to see too much of so far.

“She has this superpower,” Courtney explains.

“I think she could do five different things in the space of an hour. She’s just so quick-minded, and she’s so smart.”

Courtney also says Rick has a part to play, because he “stubbornly” takes on far too much work, when he should be accepting the help offered to him by his tradies.

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“He wants to do it all himself, but it’s impossible,” she adds.

Courtney has jumped to Tayla’s support. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What have Rick and Tayla said?

Rick himself has admitted that he is a bit of a workaholic, and isn’t holding anything against Tayla.

“Being thick-headed, I try to do too much myself,” he told our sister publication, TV WEEK.

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Speaking to the publication, Tayla also hit back against the fan criticism, arguing that she is simply “bringing the entertainment”.

“When the camera shows me dancing or having fun, it’s during moments when I am waiting for my car, or the cameras are being set up,” she said.

“Those moments are literally me during a waiting period when there’s nothing else that I could possibly do. Do people just want me to be unhappy?”

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