“I felt sick”: The Block’s Lisa and Rosco expose feud with “devil” rivals

The Block is known for drama as much as it is for renovation, and it appears there’s already a feud bubbling under the surface.

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And this year, it’s Lisa and Rosco, and Courtney and Sev who are at odds, with an explosive feud emerging over their chippy deal.

Lisa and Rosco cut a deal with the two women to assist with their Week 2 bathroom build, despite the girls calling Ross a “dog” for not trading their chippy on time the week before.

Breaking their silence on the controversy, Lisa exclusively tells New Idea that she felt “sick” making the deal with them, insisting she wanted no part of it whatsoever.

“I was fully against it,” she says.

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“I was like, nah, we’re not doing deals with the devil. I’m not happy with these girls at this point.”

The Block’s Lisa and Rosco have hinted at a hidden feud. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Like I said, they’re off the Christmas card list, in my opinion. They’ve called my husband a dog.”

“We’re not in business with them. I stayed completely away from this deal.”

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While Lisa admits she was proud of Rosco for putting his pride aside and making the deal to help them in the competition, given they weren’t able to finish their bathroom over their tiler’s error, she proves there is no love lost.

“I felt sick while being over there helping,” she explains.

“I found myself not being able to sort of look some of the other contestants in the eye just knowing that we are potentially helping another team win.”

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“And without that help, it would have been potentially, it may have potentially been their week.”

“So yeah, it was a real conflict internally.”

The drama kicked off when Courtney agreed to let Rosco use their waterproofer in exchange for their carpenter, but when the chippy wasn’t sent over, the women branded him a “dog”.

However, Rosco insists that he hadn’t agreed on the 5pm deadline to send the chippy over, as the girls implied, and that there was no secret agenda behind his actions.

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“I wish I was that calculated in what I did do,” he jokes.

The couple have been left unimpressed with Courtney and Sev’s antics. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Neither Lisa nor Rosco expected things to blow up in the way they did, and they weren’t impressed to hear that Courtney and Sev had been badmouthing Rosco.

“Anyone who speaks about him in that way and makes it out like it was an intentional dog act or some kind of strategic move that he’s made to get ahead is not okay in my books,” Lisa adds.

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Despite their disapproval, they did put their differences aside to help Courtney and Sev renovate their bathroom in Week 2, which secured them the win.

Luckily for Lisa and Rosco, this means that their tiling costs for their unfinished bathroom will be covered by their rivals – as long as this deal sees the light of day!

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