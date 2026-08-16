EXCLUSIVE: The Block 2026 baby joy! Lisa and Rosco dish on surprise pregnancy

NEED TO KNOW The Block‘s Lisa and Rosco are expecting their second child — a sibling for their two-year-old son, Lando.

are expecting their — a sibling for their two-year-old son, Lando. The baby has been nicknamed “Wombat” and is due mid-October , just before The Block‘s Auction Day and finale.

and is , just before The Block‘s Auction Day and finale. Filming wrapped when Lisa was around 20 weeks along, and she tells New Idea she suddenly felt “very pregnant” once they were home.

once they were home. They’re still deciding on names, but have joked they’d name the baby “Scotty” if they win the auction.

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The rules for The Block clearly state only two people per team, but it turns out this year’s Blockheads, Lisa and Rosco, have had a third teammate on board the entire time – unbeknownst to them or their competition!

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, the married couple are thrilled to share that they are expecting their second child, a sibling for two-year-old son Lando.

The new addition, who is affectionately nicknamed “Wombat”, is due in mid-October, shortly before The Block’s Auction Day and finale.

Inviting New Idea to their property in Western Australia, where they are building their dream farmhouse, for a pregnancy reveal photo shoot, Lisa and Rosco say they were shocked to learn they were having another baby.

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“It wasn’t on the agenda,” Rosco, 38, admits with a laugh.

The couple don’t have long to go now! (Credit: Philip Castleton)

Lisa, 34, explains that a few weeks before she and Rosco arrived in Mount Eliza, VIC, to start filming The Block, she had been getting more car sick than usual.

However, she just chalked it up to her nerves about relocating across the country and leaving little Lando at home with family members for the first time.

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“Pregnancy didn’t cross my mind,” the glowing Blockhead confesses. “I thought, ‘I’m not pregnant am I?’ And then I just kind of forgot about it.”

It wasn’t until two weeks later, when a stomach bug swept through The Block sharehouse, that Lisa was forced to see a doctor.

“The doctor told me I needed antibiotics and some steroids. Then he said, ‘there’s no chance you’re pregnant, are you?’” Lisa recalls.

Their dog Sampson is keeping watch over the growing family. (Credit: Philip Castleton)

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Without her husband by her side, Lisa took a pregnancy test, which revealed she was roughly seven weeks pregnant!

Initially, she and Rosco were worried they wouldn’t be able to continue with The Block, but production was very supportive from the moment they were informed.

In fact, host Scott Cam was the first person Lisa and Rosco told!

“I walked right up to him one day and said ‘Hey Scotty, guess what? I’m eating for two!’” Lisa says.

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“We’ve got an extra teammate now,” Rosco added.

Of course, it’s not the first time The Block has had a pregnancy reveal, with 2025’s Emma and Ben revealing their baby news during filming.

Lisa and Rosco agree that finding out they were pregnant made them even more determined to work hard on The Block.

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The news didn’t change their approach to the competition.

“I think it helped me with my homesickness,” Lisa says. “Lando was a huge motivation for us, and our purpose in life in general.

Lando is excited to be a big brother. (Credit: Philip Castleton)

“Finding out there was a second little baby on the way – and that that little baby was with us on this journey – made me feel like I’ve got one of my kids with me and that was reassuring.”

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For Rosco, it “just made everything feel more real and meaningful”, he says.

“We’re mainly doing The Block to challenge ourselves – but also for our kids.”

“It gives you a lot of reasons to get out of bed,” Lisa adds.

While the couple says they’d been “all in” with their first pregnancy with Lando, this time around it almost became something of an afterthought!

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“It was just like, ‘oh, we’re pregnant, OK cool, what room are we doing this week?’” Lisa says.

“The poor child, we didn’t really think about them as much because we were flat out into the renos,” Rosco continues.

Lisa says she feels “at home” being pregnant. (Credit: Philip Castleton)

It hit them very hard when The Block wrapped, with the duo saying it “became real very quickly”.

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“We left at 20 or so weeks pregnant… and I was very pregnant all of a sudden!” Lisa says.

And Rosco adds that, “Literally, Lisa got off the plane from The Block, and it was right there!”

But Lisa insists that’s exactly how she wanted it.

“I had a job to do on The Block, and we wanted to give it our all. I knew that as long as our baby was happy and safe in there, their time would come – and it definitely has!”

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While Lisa and Rosco are still weighing up names, they joke that they will happily name their baby ‘Scotty’ if they win the auction!

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