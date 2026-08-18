Inside Lisa and Rosco’s house on The Block 2026: Tour every room reveal 

It was not the week for Lisa and Rosco as tiling woes left them unable to complete their room.

They had their tiling laid down when they were told it wouldn’t pass inspection, leaving them unable to continue with the work.

“What actually happened was [the tiler] approached our builder and us and said he wanted to be on The Block,” Lisa tells New Idea of the saga.

“So we thought, you know, he’s done it before.

“But what actually came out later on was that he’s actually done the same thing before.

“So his work on The Block previously had to be ripped up, and he ended up getting kicked off-site.

“We only found out all this stuff later on, obviously after the fact.”

Lisa described the saga as “really unfortunate” and “nobody’s fault”, but sadly, it meant they were unable to compete in Week Two.

The couple were unsurprised to find themselves in fifth place, with an overall of just 15.5 points, with the judges awarding them for the potential of their room.

“It was actually the silver lining to say that the most horrible thing has happened,” Lisa adds.

“Our room has completely fallen apart, but we have these amazing people who are on the ground with us.”