Inside Lisa and Rosco’s house on The Block 2026: Tour every room reveal 

Sweethearts Lisa and Rosco have been together for nine years and are ready to take on their biggest challenge yet – The Block 2026.
The Perth-based couple tied the knot four years ago and share their two-year-old son, Lando.
As far as their experience goes, they renovated their own home and demolished another house built in the 1950s, which they then subdivided into two street-front lots.
They’ve also purchased acreage in the hopes of building their dream farmhouse, which they’ve affectionately named “Sampson’s Paddock” after their sheepdog.
While that dream is on hold for now, they’re hoping to change their lives by going on The Block.
Scroll on to see all of their room reveals.
Every room Lisa and Rosco have renovated on The Block
Week Two: Family Bathroom
It was not the week for Lisa and Rosco as tiling woes left them unable to complete their room.
They had their tiling laid down when they were told it wouldn’t pass inspection, leaving them unable to continue with the work.
“What actually happened was [the tiler] approached our builder and us and said he wanted to be on The Block,” Lisa tells New Idea of the saga.
“So we thought, you know, he’s done it before.
“But what actually came out later on was that he’s actually done the same thing before.
“So his work on The Block previously had to be ripped up, and he ended up getting kicked off-site.
“We only found out all this stuff later on, obviously after the fact.”
Lisa described the saga as “really unfortunate” and “nobody’s fault”, but sadly, it meant they were unable to compete in Week Two.
The couple were unsurprised to find themselves in fifth place, with an overall of just 15.5 points, with the judges awarding them for the potential of their room.
“It was actually the silver lining to say that the most horrible thing has happened,” Lisa adds.
“Our room has completely fallen apart, but we have these amazing people who are on the ground with us.”
Week One: Guest Bedroom
The judges didn’t mince their words when judging the couple’s room.
They all agreed that the finer details were rushed and the finishes made it look messy.
They were also frustrated by the built-in shelf in the wall, which was deliberately installed on a slight angle.
“It’s so bizarre that it’s not straight,” Marty Fox vented. “What have they done? It doesn’t work at all. It feels like Flintstone-y. If that’s on purpose … yeah, I just hate it.”
All three of them agreed that the bed was also too low.
“It’s not very luxury, put it that way,” he added.
Guest judge Alice Stolz called it all “hodgepodge”, but appreciated that they decided to take a risk, but it just didn’t pay off.
There was one saving grace in the room – they were all in love with the spacious wardrobe.
While Shaynna Blaze loved the carpet they chose, she said the textures they chose let everything down, including their scalloped panelling, which she said suited last year’s location, Daylesford, better.
In the end, Alice gave them a score of 7 out of 10, Shaynna awarded them 6.5, and Marty gave them 6. Overall, they earned 19.5 points, which put them in fourth place.
Who are Lisa and Rosco from The Block 2026?
Away from the show, Lisa, 34, is a paramedic and registered nurse.
While it is her dream job, she would love to own a homewares business or pursue interior styling.
Rosco, 38, is a FIFO logistics expert in oil and gas.
Not only that, but he’s also a car enthusiast – he spent seven years building an imported Nissan GTR-R32 from scratch.
While Lisa plans to handle the creative side of things on The Block, Rosco is rolling up his sleeves as the project manager and standby tradie.
“I enjoy leading a team but also getting in and helping out, because you can’t expect anyone to do a job you wouldn’t do yourself,” he said.
See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source
Share this post