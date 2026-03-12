EXCLUSIVE: Who Are The Block 2026 Contestants? Full Cast Revealed

NEED TO KNOW Filming for the 2026 season of The Block has already begun.

has already begun. This year, five teams will compete in Mount Eliza in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

Sources tell New Idea that this year’s reserve prices will exceed the controversial $2.99 million reserve, which was set in 2025.

Filming of The Block 2026 has officially begun, with Scott Cam giving the new crop of Blockheads a warm welcome to the show’s Mount Eliza set.

New Idea spied the five couples arriving at the building site, located in Victoria’s coveted Mornington Peninsula.

Host Scotty Cam and Foreman Dan Reilly were on hand to greet the group, before they all embarked on their first walk-through of the properties they’ll soon spend months renovating – and competing over.

Scott Cam was feeling the love when he met The Block 2026 contestants! (Credit: Media Mode)

Who are The Block 2026 contestants?

In one particularly enthusiastic moment, a female contestant couldn’t contain her excitement and leapt straight into Scotty’s arms, giving the veteran host a very warm hug!

In footage obtained by New Idea, you can hear Scott speak to the contestants about the location.

“Have a look at that view there… it’s been 22 seasons of The Block, and we’ve never had a waterview before,” he said, and them encouraged them to have a look at the houses they would be transforming.

This team was photographed evaluating one of the homes on set. (Credit: Media Mode)

Judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox have also been spied on the set, with Marty saying on social media it’s nice having “a water view”.

This year’s reserve price on The Block is reportedly set to be worst than last year. (Credit: Media Mode)

What went wrong with The Block 2025?

Meanwhile, sources tell New Idea the 2026 season is going to be one of the most “premium yet”, with reserve prices tipped to soar past the 2025 homes.

Last year’s reserve, which was set at $2.99 million, copped a lot of backlash.

During the devastating auction, only three of the five teams sold their homes.

“There was a push to go back to the show’s suburban roots, but the network wants spectacle and Mount Eliza delivers that,” a production insider spills.