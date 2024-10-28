The Block 2026 filming location has been REVEALED

After twenty blockbuster seasons, The Block may ditch its signature filming location of Victoria for Queensland!

Advertisement

In 2003, 2004, and 2010 the series took place in the affluent Sydney suburbs of Bondi, Manly, and Vaucluse.

After a brief two-year sabbatical to Melbourne in 2011 and 2012, The Block returned to New South Wales in 2013 where it was filmed once more in Bondi – but from season seven onwards, Victoria has been the preferred state.

Could the Sunshine State soon be home to The Block? (Credit: Getty)

Where will The Block be filmed in 2026?

In October 2024 Channel Nine officially confirmed at their annual Upfronts event that The Block 2025 will take place in the regional Victoria town of Daylesford – the originally planned location for 2024 which instead took place on Phillip Island.

Advertisement

While filming for season 22 is well and truly in the future, a TV insider has revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle that Queensland may soon play host to The Block for the first time ever.

“The move is on the cards and I think the fans are ready for it.”

“One of the judges was also heard publicly supporting the move,” they added.

The Block was filmed at Phillip Island, Victoria in 2024. (Credit: RealEstate.com)

Advertisement

The source added that filming has remained in metropolitan Victoria for the last decade due to the production team “all having family in Melbourne.”

“Word on the street is that the location scout who works with Executive Producer Julian Cress has been asked to look outside of the state and try something new,” the source added.

Notably, the show NOT being filmed in the city for 2024 – and two hours away on Phillip Island this year – saw long-running Foreman Keith step down, the reality star revealing he wouldn’t be able to balance his The Block commitments with those of his family.

Foreman Keith took a step back from The Block in 2024 to spend more time with his daughters Ebony and Jasmin. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

But despite potentially losing out on both on and off-screen talent who work on the show, the insider says Channel Nine is keen to move ahead with the plans.

“[They] are keen to brighten up the show and they feel like the warmer weather might also be a positive change for the contestants.”

It’ll be a closer commute for Shelley Craft, however, who has been famously commuting from her Byron Bay home for over a decade!

Despite his family firmly being rooted in Melbourne, judge Marty is eager to see the show move out of Victoria. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

As for judge Marty Fox, he’s a huge fan of the idea – revealing on The Crissie Swan Show on NOVA FM that he’d love to see The Block one day take place on Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.

“Seriously and this needs to happen,” Marty said.

“You need to get to Burleigh Heads. It would be off its head. The visuals, the beach, the energy, the people… That’s where it should be I think.”

“They’ll get buyers from all over Australia, not just local,” he added.

Advertisement

“And land’s actually not that expensive, compared to trying to do things in Melbourne.”