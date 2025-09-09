Casting for The Block’s 2026 series is officially underway

Channel Nine has officially started casting for The Block‘s 2026 series.

Advertisement

While the 2025 teams are still battling it out to create the best Daylesford homes, new hopefuls can now apply for their run at the renovation challenge.

So do you think you have what it takes to become a Blockhead?

Applications for The Block’s 2026 series have opened. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Nine are looking for “enthusiastic, motivated and hardworking” duos to participate in The Block‘s 22nd series.

Advertisement

According to the application, filming will take place over 12 weeks from February 2026 in the Mornington Peninsula suburb of Mount Eliza.

Hopefuls must be free for the entire filming period and will not be able to work during the shoot.

Residents from anywhere in Australia are able to apply, and while previous home renovation experience is welcome, it is not required from both partners.

Successful candidates are paid a “nominal weekly fee” during filming to cover basic living costs and expenses.

Advertisement

It has not been confirmed exactly how much contestants are paid, but 2022 contestant Sarah-Jane claimed they earn $100 per day.

This would add up to around $8,400 for the entire 12-week filming period.

Contestants will be put through their paces by Scott Cam and Shelley Craft in a bid to pocket the most cash from their home renovation.

Advertisement

The 2025 series is already halfway through, and theories are flying about who will win the show.

When it comes to predicting winners of reality shows, Sportsbet is usually the go-to.

Currently, Robby and Mat are tipped as the winners, with $2.00 odds.

Judge Marty Fox also fuelled the theories when he said he was most excited to take their home to market.

Advertisement

“I just think that house five has this really nice consistency, but it also has punches of luxury, and as the house is evolving, I can just see how it’s coming together,” he said on The Block Podcast.

“They’re just delivering something very unique. So I think if I were an agent, I would absolutely love to call that auction.”

Robby and Mat are currently the favourites to win the 2025 series. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Robby and Mat made sure to give their home a unique touch by secretly adding a wine cellar, setting it apart from the other identical plots.

Advertisement

They will also be adding a pickleball court and an outdoor fireplace after winning the additions in challenges.

Sportsbet has Emma and Ben with $3.25 odds in second place, followed by Britt and Taz ($4.00), Sonny and Alicia ($7.50), and Han and Can ($10.00).

The date for this year’s auction has not been confirmed, but it is usually two weeks after the final reveal – typically airing in November.