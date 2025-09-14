We’ve found out how much The Block contestants are paid

As much as we all love to watch The Block and perhaps some fans may dream of going on the popular renovation show themselves, it would be no easy task.

From the stressful challenges and hard labour involved, to being away from your home and your job for months on end, we begin to question whether it is all worth it.

Most of the filming for any given season of The Block takes place over 12 weeks – with no work and no income – and this fact alone has caused fans to wonder whether the Blockheads are paid and, if so, how much.

Applications have already opened for the 2026 series, and you might want to find out exactly how much you’d get paid before taking on the iconic renovation challenge.

While hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft are raking in the big bucks, the contestants’ salaries are much more modest.

Scroll on to find out exactly how much the Blockheads are paid every year…

Scotty Cam has been the host of the show for 18 seasons. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How much are The Block contestants paid?

Over the years, a few Blockheads have spoken out about what they were paid while filming for the popular reality show.

It has never been officially confirmed how much they are paid, but 2022 contestant Sarah-Jane claimed they earn $100 per day.

This would add up to around $8,400 for the entire 12-week filming period.

Melbourne buyers advocate Cate Bakos described the pay packet as “below minimum wage” once the hours were factored in.

Sarah-Jane was on The Block with her partner Tom in 2022 and claimed they earned $100 per day. (Credit: Instagram)

However, she pointed out that Blockheads are not signing up for the money, but the publicity that comes with appearing on the show.

“If that was the industry standard, it would be shocking,” Ms Bakos told realestate.com.

“Contestants aren’t just chasing the money, they’re chasing the platform, for those who can leverage it into media or design careers, the exposure can be worth more than the daily pay.”

In 2014, The Block Sky High contestants Bec and George revealed that “as contestants you get paid living expenses whilst filming”.

“This barely covers all the bills for your life you leave behind as well as eating everyday,” they wrote on their Facebook page.

“Yes we can win money and it’s a gamble at auction BUT we also put our lives on hold for six months and work bloody hard for that money.”

Scott Cam allegedly earns a staggering $2.4 million per year while Shelley is said to take home between $500,000 and $750,000 per season. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How much are The Block’s hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft paid?

Comparatively, as the celebrity faces of the show, Scott and Shelley are earning far more lucrative salaries for their hosting duties.

According to realestate.com, Scott earns a staggering $2.4 million per year – a salary more generous than any of his co-stars.

This equates to around $48,000 an episode, cementing his position as one of Australia’s richest TV presenters.

Meanwhile, Shelley is said to take home between $500,000 and $750,000 per season.

The Block judges Neale Whitaker, Darren Palmer, Shaynna Blaze and Marty Fox. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What are The Block’s judges paid?

The Block‘s judges have signed more modest deals when compared to the show’s hosts.

Darren Palmer and Shaynna Blaze are rumoured to earn between $60,000 and $100,000 per season.

Neale Whitaker, who has quit the show after 13 years, was understood to be on the same salary as his counterparts.

Meanwhile, newcomer Marty Fox reportedly signed a deal that sees him earn between $2000 and $3000 per episode.