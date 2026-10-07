Harry’s heartbreak after ex Chelsy Davy’s swipe leaves him “in the doghouse” with Meghan

Before Meghan Markle came on the scene, royal fans were convinced that Prince Harry would find his happily ever after with Chelsy Davy.

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The two dated on and off for years before eventually calling it quits in 2011 when Chelsey couldn’t take life in the spotlight any more.

Whilst Harry and Meghan have been married since 2018, Chelsy is now settled down on the tropical island of Mauritius with husband Sam Cutmore-Scott and kids Leo, four, Chloe, three, and Finn, six months.

Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy has settled down is now a married mum-of-three. (Credit: Instagram)

Chelsy has remained on friendly terms with Harry and even attended the Sussexes’ 2018 royal wedding. But in a recent blog post, the Zimbabwean jewellery designer made a subtle swipe at her ex admitting that “commitment wasn’t exactly my strong suit” in her younger years.

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“Marriage and motherhood had never been particularly high on my to-do list. Both seemed to represent exactly the things I had spent my adult life avoiding: permanence, responsibility, roots and having to take somebody else’s plans into account,” she penned.

“It wasn’t that I suddenly developed some great romantic vision of settling down. It was much more instinctive than that. I met Sam and, for the first time, I knew I wanted a family, specifically with him. I was also 35 by then, so I can’t give Sam all the credit. Timing, and possibly biology, may have played their part.”

Harry and Chelsy dated for five years. (Credit: Getty)

Royal sources tell New Idea that Prince Harry, however, has been hurt by Chelsy’s words and wondering about his life that could’ve been.

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“Harry will always have a soft spot for Chelsy and even Meghan knows it,” our source spills.

“Chelsy was the one who got away – the only one who didn’t want to marry him – and he’s spent the past 5-6 years wondering why she changed her mind and what Sam has that he didn’t.”

Now that Harry and Meghan are back on UK soil and trying to start afresh, the timing of Chelsy’s blog couldn’t come at a worse time.

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“Harry and Meghan are trying to reestablish themselves in the UK so to have his long-lost love come out and all-but-admit she turned down his marriage proposal isn’t helping,” the source continues.

“It’s definitely upset both Harry and Meghan – he always blamed the paps and media for his relationship with Chelsy failing – he even said so in court. But for Meghan to find out there’s a lot more to that breakup than she was first let on has Harry walking on eggshells back home in the Cotswolds.

“It’s impossible to not feel sorry for him – Chelsy’s blog will hurt him in a way he can’t talk about with anyone – while putting him in the doghouse with Meghan.”

“It’s definitely upset both Harry and Meghan.” (Credit: Getty)

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In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote about his and Chelsy’s relationship woes when he was in the army.

“I recall one difficult chat. What were we doing? Where were we heading?” he wrote.

“She knew I cared about her. But she felt unseen. I am not visual. She knew how desperate I was to go to war. How could she not forgive my being a bit detached? I was taken aback.”

Where Harry and Chelsy went the cameras were quick to follow. (Credit: Getty)

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The Duke of Sussex also recalled his and Chelsy’s awkward run-in at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding shortly after their split.

“She and I weren’t in regular touch, which was why Willy checked with me before inviting her to the wedding. He didn’t want either of us to feel uncomfortable,” Harry wrote, adding that seeing his ex was “hard”.

“There were loads of feelings still there, feelings I’d suppressed, feelings I hadn’t suspected. I also felt a certain way about the hungry-looking men trailing after her, circling her, nagging her to dance. Jealousy got the better of me that night, and I told her so, which made me feel worse. And a bit pathetic.”