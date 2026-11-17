Angus and Simon have shocked My Kitchen Rules fans by revealing they strategically voted to boot Tiffany and Giancarlo out of the competition.

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On Tuesday night, the best friends dropped the bombshell that they “saved” Zoe and Zac from elimination because they felt the pair would be easier to beat.

“We strategically scored and kept you here,” Simon admitted at Ted and Sheridan’s Ultimate Restaurant, with judge Colin Fassnidge confirming that the team scores had sealed the deal.

Angus and Simon have sparked fury with their strategic voting admission. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Tiffany and Giancarlo break silence

Speaking to New Idea after their exit, Tiffany and Giancarlo said they were aware that an “alliance” had formed to vote them out, though they didn’t name anyone.

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“We were messaged the night before [the elimination cook-off] that there might be an alliance and don’t be too surprised if we get out,” Giancarlo told us.

Tiffany branded their exit a “popularity contest” to get the “strongest cooks out”, adding, “It wasn’t about cooking anymore.”

They explained that another contestant had told them about the “game plan” because they felt it was “extremely unfair”, though they didn’t raise it with production at the time.

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“At first we didn’t believe it could possibly be true – we were in disbelief that that was about to happen,” Giancarlo admitted.

“But, it was the last thing we deserved… it was a hard pill to swallow.”

While Tiffany praised MKR and the production team as “amazing”, she added, “I feel like production could have stepped in, and they should have stepped in with Simon.”

Tiffany and Giancarlo have hit out at Angus and Simon. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Angus and Simon reveal truth

Before Tuesday’s shock scenes aired, New Idea had asked Angus and Simon whether they were scoring “strategically”, but they insisted they were just being “honest”.

However, they did admit that they tried to form an OG vs gatecrashers alliance, though the plan didn’t quite work out.

“We thought if we could be a little bit brash and make it hard for people and then cook amazing food, we could be a big threat to the competition,” Angus told us.

“All the other five teams can do however they like. It’s just that you can’t be the worst.”

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They insisted everyone used their personalities at the table to benefit them, arguing it’s not only about the cooking.

Despite being branded the MKR villains thanks to their table conduct, Angus and Simon insist they have no regrets about their game plan.

“We don’t have any regrets because if we were mild and friendly and then cooked like rubbish, I think it’d be even more embarrassing,” Angus insisted.

Krysten and Lucy have jumped to their defence. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Not what it seems?

While they’ve come under fire from some co-stars, Krysten and Lucy jumped to their defence, claiming the pair’s strategy wasn’t as calculated as they made out.

“Their strategy is to have no strategy and just talk nonsense!” they joked.

Lucy described Angus as “great”, saying he’s just a “rascal” who likes to “poke the bear”.

So, what do you think of Angus and Simon’s antics: playful banter or a serious game plan?