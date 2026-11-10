“Sorry, not sorry”: My Kitchen Rules’ Mary claps back at trolls amid Angus and Simon feud

Mary Ashbolt has won fans over with her bubbly energy and passion for food on My Kitchen Rules, but she has a message for those who have been criticising her.

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The nurse and mother, who is competing with her friend Golden, hit back at fellow contestants Angus and Simon who deemed them “dishonest” during Monday night’s episode and took to social media to address people who have complained that she talks too much.

My Kitchen Rules star Mary has a message for people who have criticised her. (Credit: Instagram)

“So, I’m sorry, my mouth has its own brain. If you’re annoyed listening to my voice, me too. Up here, up here, guys. So, maybe turn the volume down,” she said in a video posted on Instagram, which had “Sorry, not sorry” in the caption.

She went on to say that she wasn’t fake, and “what you see is what you get”.

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“If you see me in person, this is me. So that’s it. If you like to listen to me talk, thank you. If you don’t, goodbye.”

Angus and Simon have been stirring up the drama with Mary and Golden. (Credit: Channel Seven)

During the video, Mary added that she’s always been “talkative” and that throughout school she was “sent out of the classroom for always talking”.

The MKR contestant then took to her Instagram Stories ahead of Tuesday night’s “shocking” episode, remarking that “more surprises” were in store.

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“Golden and I, we will fight and fight until we don’t have anything to give any more.”

Speaking with New Idea at the beginning of the competition, Mary and Golden remarked how they “talk a lot”.

“I’m loud, but I think when you’re put on the table with a lot of people that have stronger personalities, you sit back and just watch,” Golden admitted.

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“We didn’t have to open our mouths. We literally just had to listen.”

Throughout the competition, Mary and Golden have watched drama unfold in Kitchen HQ and at the Instant Restaurant tables, telling New Idea they didn’t want to be part of it.

Mary and Golden are determined to showcase their heritage on My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We knew there was going to be drama, but I think just our personalities, me and Golden stayed out of it,” Mary explained.

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They also explained that they instead chose to focus on representing the Philippines, because they “didn’t want to let the community down”.

“Every dish that we serve has got a history and has got a story behind it. That was what made both of us really emotional because every dish that we decided to do, there was a reason,” Golden explained.

“It wasn’t just anything from TikTok; it was what we grew up eating and what we love.”