“A bit false”: My Kitchen Rules’ Krysten and Lucy reveal if Angus and Simon’s ‘villain edit’ is real or fake

Is My Kitchen Rules‘ Angus and Simon’s ‘villain edit’ really a true representation of the pair?

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Fellow contestant Krysten reveals that she and her daughter Lucy have developed a friendship with the Adelaide best mates and tells us why the boys have butted heads with more than a few teams.

In an exclusive chat, the Queensland mother-and-daughter duo tell New Idea that Angus and Simon aren’t the villains – they just struggle with people who aren’t being themselves.

“I think the thing that bothers Angus and Simon the most is people coming across a bit false,” Lucy says.

Angus and Simon have been labelled as the show’s new villians. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Angus and Simon famously butted heads with OG’s Jane and Shane and gate crashers Zac and Zoe on the show – and now, we have the true reason why.

“That is why they sort of struggle with Jane and Shane, and why they struggle with Zac and Zoe,” Lucy says.

“For them, it’s just like, ‘Show us who you really are!’” Krysten says.

Krysten and Lucy have become friends wirh Angus and Simon. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Angus and Simon had previously spoken with New Idea, revealing that they have no regrets for their behaviour.

“We don’t have any regrets because if we were mild and friendly and then cooked like rubbish, I think it’d be even more embarrassing,” Angus told us.

“Angus and I are so straight up honest, earnest, fun and friendly, that there’s no wiggle room for us,” Simon explained.

Krysten and Lucy reveal that the two couples have become very good friends since the show – and they weren’t even on at the same time.

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Jane and Shane got out of the competition in the first round, before the gate crashers entered – which included pescatarian Zoe and Zac.

“The interesting thing is that now, Zac and Zoe and Jane and Shane are now friends!” they reveal.

Zoe has certainly not been impressed by their criticisms. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“Jane and Shane went up to Newcastle from the Blue Mountains to see with Zac and Zoe for a viewing of their instant restaurant episode,” they add.

As for whether they think that Jane’s ‘villain’ edit was entirely accurate, they both say “yes”.

“Unfortunately, that is 100 per cent her,” Lucy says with a giggle.

Some people have compared Angus and Simon to Jane and Shane. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Don’t miss the first Kitchen HQ elimination cook-off tonight between Krysten and Lucy, and Western Sydney boys Harrison and Oliver.

Catch the show at 7:30pm tonight on Seven.