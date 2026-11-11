“She’s not afraid of a challenge”: MKR’s villain Jane tipped for highly-anticipated reality gig

Could one of My Kitchen Rules’ most unforgettable contestants be about to swap the kitchen for the jungle?

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TV insiders reckon producers would be crazy not to consider Jane for a spot on Seven’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – and there’s already someone keen to get her across the line.

“We’ve seen that Jane is ratings gold,” a TV spy tells New Idea. “Love her or hate her, she’s someone people like to watch. And seeing her locked in a cage with snakes and spiders would have people tuning in.”

Interestingly, MKR judge Colin Fassnidge, who tackled the jungle himself as a contestant in 2021, is said to be encouraging Jane to give it a go.

Jane is being eyed for a return to reality TV after My Kitchen Rules, but New Idea’s been told she’s hesitant about it. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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But she’s not exactly rushing to sign on the dotted line!

“Jane has reason to be cautious. Colin was one of the people who encouraged her to take part in MKR, only for her to find herself portrayed as the show’s villain, with viewers across the country turning against her,” the source continues.

Understandably, we’re told she’s keen to avoid a repeat performance – and wants some reassurance that she wouldn’t be unfairly edited or turned into the jungle’s resident baddie.

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“Jane wants a clause written into her contract guaranteeing she wouldn’t be misrepresented by producers. After her MKR experience, she’s not keen to let TV bosses have the final say on her character,” our source continues.

Despite Colin’s best efforts to convince her, Jane is said to be approaching the opportunity with a healthy dose of scepticism.

“Colin keeps telling her she’d be fantastic on the show, but Jane’s not so easily convinced this time,” the source explains. “She’s basically saying, ‘You got me into MKR – look how that turned out! Why should I trust you with the jungle?'”

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Still, there’s no denying Jane would make entertaining viewing.

Whether she’s tackling creepy crawlies, surviving gruesome Tucker Trials, or clashing with her fellow campmates, she would certainly keep viewers glued to their screens.

“She’s not afraid of a challenge, but after MKR, Jane knows all too well that the biggest danger might be what happens when the cameras stop rolling. One thing’s for sure; Jane won’t be signing anything until she’s read the fine print.”