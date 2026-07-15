“Making phone calls”: Julia Morris’ desperate move revealed as Seven revives I’m A Celebrity

Julia Morris may be one of our biggest television stars, but those close to the comedienne say she is eager to jump back into the acting game as she re-evaluates her career and public persona.

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With the announcement that I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is jumping ship to Channel Seven, Julia, 58, has reportedly been reminiscing about her days starring in Channel Nine’s hit comedy series House Husbands, and is now eager to land another scripted TV role.

However, this time she is after a drama she can really sink her teeth into.

Now that I’m a Celebrity is going to be on Seven, sources tell New Idea that Julia Morris is considering acting. (Credit: Instagram)

“Julia absolutely loved acting and would jump at the chance to do more of it,” a source tells New Idea.

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“I’m told she’s been on the phone to some of the House Husbands team to see what projects are out there.”

The career pivot comes as some industry figures suggest that the former host could benefit from showing audiences a different side to herself. There’s a feeling that Julia doesn’t always have to be “on”, says the insider.

“It’s like she feels she has to keep upping the ante with her larger-than-life personality. But the public would likely love to see a more relaxed version of her,” the insider explains.

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One source tells New Idea that Julia Morris has been in contact with the House Husbands team about future roles. (Credit: Supplied)

According to chatter, that conversation resurfaced following this year’s Gold Logie nominees announcement. Julia is up for the honour, but some attendees reportedly felt like her enthusiasm overshadowed the event itself.

“She was constantly looking for the next laugh,” claims the source. “But there were whispers afterwards that she could afford to dial it back every now and again.”



“Nobody questions Julia’s talent or work ethic. If anything, people think audiences would love seeing more of the actress she once was. There’s a real appetite for her to surprise everyone with a meaty or scripted role again.”

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