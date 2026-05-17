EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin’s staggering $50 million TV deal EXPOSED

NEED TO KNOW The future of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is uncertain, as axing rumours ramp up.

is uncertain, as ramp up. Robert Irwin is reportedly being eyed up by Australian and overseas networks for hosting gigs.

is reportedly being eyed up by Australian and overseas networks for hosting gigs. Following his success on Dancing with the Stars in the USA and hosting Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro on Disney, sources say he could land a $50 million TV deal.

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Robert Irwin is a man in demand!

Amid renewed chatter about I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’s future at Network 10 – and subsequently Robert’s – New Idea can reveal TV bosses around the world are opening their chequebooks to try and sign him.

Channel Seven is said to be leading the barrage of meeting requests. An insider tells New Idea that Seven “see Robert as the future face of the network”.

It was recently claimed that Seven wanted Robert to host this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards, which they have aired for the last three years.

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They are also eager for him to front a reboot of Dancing with the Stars Australia, following his 2025 win on the American series and continued association with the franchise.

This might be the last time Robert and Julia host I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! together. (Credit: Instagram)

A local DWTS season has yet to be announced for 2026.

New Idea previously reported that Seven was resting the show for the year as they reconsidered the hosting line-up.

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It’s said their “dream” is for Robert, 22, to take over from Dr Chris Brown and co-host alongside Sonia Kruger.

But they have stiff competition.

Has I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here been axed?!

Last week, media outlet TV Blackbox claimed that I’m A Celebrity had been canned by its parent company, Paramount, due to budget cuts.

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Producers ITV Studios are reportedly now attempting to find a new home for the show.

When approached for comment by New Idea, a Network 10 spokesperson said, “Decisions regarding the 2027 program schedule, including I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will be made in the coming weeks.”

Our source claims both Seven and Channel Nine are potentially interested in securing the rights if the show does indeed leave Ten.

However, Robert is not an automatic part of the package.

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Will we see Robert Irwin jump ship to Channel Seven and host Dancing with the Stars? We will have to wait and see. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Is Robert Irwin moving network?

Ten is also apparently trying their darnedest to keep Robert in their stable of stars. New Idea was told last month that they were considering reviving both Australian Ninja Warrior and Holey Moley just so Robert could host them.

Meanwhile, US networks are also champing at the bit to sign Robert – and they have more cash to flash!

“Robert could easily secure a deal for $50 million. It’s a big amount only reserved for top-tier talent like Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest. But Robert is definitely worth it,” shares a separate Hollywood insider.

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Robert is currently working with Disney in America.

One source says Robert Irwin could easily fetch $50 million. (Credit: Getty)

He is hosting their upcoming reality series, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, and was front and centre at Disney’s 2026 content unveiling in New York on May 12.

However, reports say it’s not an exclusive contract.

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One factor working in Seven and possibly Nine’s favour is the fact that Robert’s mum, Terri, is eager for her son to keep aligning himself to an Australian network.

“It will be a huge coup for whoever pulls this off,” says the local TV source.

“Robert brings credibility, energy and a massive fanbase. Every network wants him and he could be heading for the biggest deal of his career.”