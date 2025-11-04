EXCLUSIVE: Is Sonia Kruger’s TV reign over?!

Not too long ago, you couldn’t turn on Channel Seven without seeing Sonia Kruger’s face staring back at you.

Advertisement

From 2021 onwards, she was the network’s undisputed golden girl, hosting numerous shows simultaneously, including Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with the Stars (plus its All Stars season), The Voice, and The Voice: Generations.

She even won the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality in 2023.

But fast-forward to now, and Sonia, 60, only has one show left on the box – the 2026 season of The Voice.

Sonia’s back for the 2026 season of The Voice. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Holey Moley and The Voice: Generations were promptly dropped after just one season, Big Brother is moving back to its original home on Network 10 with Mel Tracina as the host, and Dancing with the Stars has yet to be renewed for the new year amid rumours Seven is looking at making some changes to the presenting line-up.

After originally starting her TV career at Seven, Sonia re-joined the network in January 2020, following a few years at Channel Nine.

At the time, Seven’s then-CEO, James Warburton, publicly hailed her as “one of the best television talents in Australia”.

However, his tenure at Seven ended in April 2024, which is when the “momentum changed” around Sonia, or so claims our source.

Advertisement

“He backed her in ways no one else did,” spills the connected insider.

Sonia left the Seven event looking stressed. (Credit: Are Media)

The same month James left, Sonia’s long-time partner, Craig McPherson, also stepped down from his position as Seven’s director of news and current affairs.

While New Idea spotted Sonia leaving Seven’s 2026 program launch event in Sydney on October 22 looking stressed, our insider says she and her management are “fully aware” of the shift and

are comfortable with it.

Advertisement

“Sonia is still as engaging and enigmatic as usual. There is no one else who can do what she does,” tells the source. “Plus, people love to work with her.”

Friends of Sonia also emphasise she isn’t bitter or surprised. Instead, she is described as grateful, humbled, and pragmatic about her decades-long career’s next chapter.

DWTS, which Sonia used to host alongside Dr Chris Brown, has been put on hold. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Sources insist she still loves her hosting role on The Voice and sees it lasting for years to come.

Advertisement

“She’s not mourning what she once had, she’s embracing what she learnt and still has to offer,” one close friend shares.

“In essence, it’s not that Sonia’s star has faded; it’s that the environment around her has changed.”

“Her biggest internal champion is gone, and her key show, DWTS, is on pause. Sonia’s still in the game. She just won’t be on everything anymore.”