Beloved reality TV show Dancing with the Stars is at risk of being cancelled, according to well-placed industry insiders.

Advertisement

The shocking news only comes a week before the 2025 season is due to air on June 15.

Speaking with news.com.au a source revealed that each episode of the show sets the network back approximately $1 million, making it too costly to run.

Over the years, the show’s seasons have shortened in length, from 10 weeks in the early 2000s to just five weeks in recent years.

The reality TV juggernaut made its debut in 2004 on Channel Seven and was then cancelled in 2015 before it was picked up by Channel 10 in 2019 and 2020.

Advertisement

Dr Chris Brown and Sonia Kruger are hosting the 2025 season. (Credit: Channel Seven)

It was then picked up by Channel Seven again in 2021, with Sonia Kruger as the host. Before Dr Chris Brown joined her as a co-host, she presented the show alongside Daryl Somers.

Sonia has been a hosting fixture for the network after she made the shock move from Channel Nine in 2019.

The potential cancellation would follow Big Brother Australia being axed and then being picked up by Network 10, and Holey Moley being chopped in 2021.

Advertisement

Although it may not sound promising, according to the network, it has been a beloved show nationwide.

Figures from the Seven Network reveal that 6.9 million Australians watched it in 2024, which the network said was a 35% jump in comparison to 2023.

A fresh crop of celebrities will be competing on Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is competing on Dancing with the Stars 2025?

This year, 12 new celebrities will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Advertisement

Within the next week, we will see Shaun Micallef, Harry Garside, Brittany Hockley, Osher Günsberg, Michael Usher, Trent Cotchin, Karina Carvalho, Susie O’Neill, Rebecca Gibney, Mia Fevola, Kyle Schilling, and Felicity Ward get on the dance floor.

They will be judged by Mark Wilson, Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess, and Helen Richey.

You can watch this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars on June 15 on Channel Seven and Seven Plus.