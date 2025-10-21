Bindi Irwin is forced to miss Robert’s Dancing With The Stars show for the first time

Bindi Irwin has shared her sadness over having to miss her brother Robert’s Dancing With The Stars performance for the first time.

The 27-year-old has jetted over to the United States with her husband, Chandler Powell, and their daughter, Grace Warrior, four, to support Robert.

She has been steadfastly in the studio with their mother, Terri, 61, for every single one of his dances so far, but sadly won’t be there for Tuesday night’s show.

Bindi took to Instagram ahead of the latest episode to reveal that she would be watching from home because her daughter, Grace, was unwell.

“We absolutely adore being in the audience to celebrate Uncle Robert on @dancingwiththestars,” she explained.

Bindi Irwin has been forced to miss Robert’s Dancing With The Stars routine because her daughter, Grace, is unwell. (Credit: Instagram)

“This week, Grace has a little cold so we’re going to cheer from our living room.”

Bindi still encouraged fans to vote for Robert as she cheered him on despite her absence, while Terri is still expected to be in the studio to watch Robert.

Robert will be transforming into Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero to perform Dancing Through Life with his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, for Wicked Week.

Just hours ahead of his dance number, Robert took to Instagram to share photographs of himself dressed up as the iconic character.

“Fiyero is entering the Ozdust ballroom tonight,” he teased in a caption.

Robert’s return to the dance floor comes after he reduced the audience to tears during a tribute to his mother, Terri, last week.

Robert will be transforming into Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero to perform Dancing Through Life for Wicked Week. (Credit: Instagram)

The wildlife warrior invited his mother onto the dance floor as part of the dedication night in a moment which left not a single dry eye in the house.

The mother and son, along with Witney, performed an emotional contemporary routine to You’ll Be in My Heart.

Robert proudly dedicated his dance to “all the mothers who don’t get the recognition they deserve” and anyone who has been through loss.

Terri has raised Robert and Bindi as a single mother since their father, Steve Irwin, was tragically killed by a stingray in September 2006.

“[Your father is] looking at you, kid, and he’s smiling,” judge Bruno Tonioli said after the dance, wiping away tears.

“You gave us all of your heart and soul. All I can say is this was the true expression of everlasting love.”

Robert was joined by his mother Terri on Dancing With The Stars in an emotional tribute last week. (Credit: Instagram)

Judge Derek Hough, who was Bindi’s dance partner when she competed on the show in 2015, shared his “pride” for Robert.

“I just have so much love for you guys. I’m so proud of you. I really am. Just you’ve become such an amazing man, and the world needs the Irwin family,” he gushed.

Robert scored 35 out of 40 for his dance, and he is currently tipped to win the entire competition.