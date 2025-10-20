EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin lands new TV gig amid bets he’ll win DWTS

Robert Irwin has won over America with his dazzling turn on Dancing with the Stars. And according to insiders, Hollywood TV executives are eager to leverage Robert’s new-found popularity, with discussions underway about having him host I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! for American audiences.

New Idea is told plans are underway to bring the show back in the States, with it reportedly set to be filmed in Australia, near the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo.

Executives want Robert to front the show, just like he does the Aussie version.

“Robert is a natural,” one TV source says. “He has got the charisma, the humour and that genuine love for the outdoors that Americans absolutely adore.

“Everyone sees him as the next big global wildlife presenter and the timing couldn’t be better.”

Robert’s DWTS stint is leading to more television opportunities in Hollywood. (Credit: Getty)

The Irwin family have always held a special place in the hearts of American audiences. They loved Robert’s late father, Steve, and his older sister Bindi, 27, won DWTS when she competed on the US’ 2015 season.

But Robert has taken things to another level. Wowing viewers with his charm and enthusiasm on DWTS, he is now one of the hottest personalities on American television. He is also a front-runner to win DWTS.

“The reaction to Robert has been overwhelming,” says the insider. “He’s funny, polite, down-to-earth. American audiences can’t get enough of him.”

Terri is keeping a close eye on Robert’s career and the flood of offers coming his way. (Credit: MEGA)

The US has already tried their own version of I’m A Celebrity twice – first in 2003, which shot in NSW, and a second season six years later, which was filmed in Costa Rica. There were rumours of a reboot in 2021, but they never eventuated.

If these new talks progress, Robert will be the first-ever host to front both the Australian and US series, cementing his status as one of TV’s most sought-after talents.

Is Robert Irwin going to be the next Bachelor?

Mum Terri, 61, is eager for Robert to take on this opportunity. Our sources say she feels the offer for Robert to host US I’m A Celebrity is in keeping with their wholesome family brand.

In fact, even though her son famously fronted a Bonds underwear campaign earlier this year, she would much rather see Robert stay in familiar territory, than do a reality show like The Bachelor.

Producers on the US Bachelor are trying to entice Robert to be their next suitor. He has confirmed he is single, after breaking up with his first public girlfriend, Rorie Buckey, in February 2024.

But the very idea of having her son surrounded by a bevy of beautiful women, who could possibly have ulterior motives, has left Terri less than impressed.

Sources say she’s stepped in and advised her son not to do it, with Robert only commenting “stranger things have happened” when asked if he was considering the offer.

Robert has also confirmed he’s turned down other ‘risqué’ offers in the wake of his DWTS stint, namely from Las Vegas male revue shows Chippendales and Thunder From Down Under. Instead, he’ll appear in the upcoming family-friendly animated film, Zootopia 2. He voices a koala named ‘Robert Furwin’.