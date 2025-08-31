What REALLY happened between Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe

He once described her as “one of the greatest women” he’s ever met. But now, New Idea hears Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin’s friendship has sadly fizzled out.

According to a well-placed source, Russell and Terri, both 61, haven’t really spoken in about five years – and it’s breaking Terri’s heart.

The duo pictured at a red carpet event in 2007. (Credit: Getty)

“Terri and Russell used to be really close,” spills our exclusive insider.

“They would talk on the phone and text all the time, and Terri even considered him to be a father figure to Bindi and Robert after Steve died – so losing contact with him has been pretty tough for her.”

In the years following Steve’s tragic passing in 2006, Russell was said to be a rock for Terri. He would offer advice and remind her that she wasn’t alone as she raised her two children, Bindi and Robert, without their dad. Fans even speculated the pair’s bond was something more, though both Russell and Terri always shut down romance whispers, insisting they were nothing but dear friends.

Rumours have long swirled that the pair once dated. (Credit: Getty)

But our source says things first hit a wall when Russell began dating his current girlfriend, Britney Theriot, in 2020.

“Terri was happy for Russell when he met Britney. She could see how smitten he was. She certainly never thought it would impact on their friendship like it has.”

In fact, Russell’s cold shoulder came so unexpectedly that Terri even thought Britney had banned him from contacting her.

Russell and Britney have been together for five years. (Credit: Getty)

“That’s not the case,” assures our insider. “But there is only room for one woman in Rusty’s life.”

Still, those who know Terri best say she refuses to harbour bitterness. She has nothing but admiration for her old friend and quietly hopes the two might reconnect one day.

“Terri knows that if she ever needed Russell, he would be there in a heartbeat,” the insider says.

“Even if they didn’t speak for decades – that’s just the type of man he is.”