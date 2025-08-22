Bindi Irwin’s croc snaps with daughter spark big reaction

When Bindi Irwin posted photos from her annual “crocodile research trip,” including her daughter, Grace, fishing by the water’s edge in August, it sparked a big reaction online.

The snaps – shared via the Instagram pages of Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell – showed four-year-old Grace getting amongst the action with her parents at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve on Queensland’s Cape York Peninsula.

The reserve is known for having a vast expanse of rainforest, wetland, and savannahs, and is a haven for estuarine crocodiles which thrive in the Wenlock River.

Four-year-old Grace went on the crocodile research trip with her parents. (Credit: Instagram/bindisueirwin)

And Bindi was thrilled to be sharing the adventure with her beloved daughter, writing to Instagram: “Thankful for this time spent together on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, researching and protecting modern-day dinosaurs.

“The best part? Watching our beautiful daughter flourish. Outside, running around and exploring will always be her happy place, and that makes MY heart so happy.”

Photos showed Grace smiling as she rode with her parents in a small boat on the water, fishing with her father by the water’s edge, and reading from a book titled, ‘Don’t Tickle the Crocodile’.

Grace even read about crocodiles during her trip. (Credit: Instagram/bindisueirwin)

And fans were quick to point out how the youngster’s enthusiasm for crocs could well shape her future career.

“Grace is gonna grow up to be a crocodile handler just like her parents,” one commenter shared.

“Before you know it, Grace may be jumping on crocs,” another wrote.

“The most wholesome family time 😍 Real life play is the best education, it’s like Bush Kindy but next level!” a third enthused.

Grace went fishing with her dad during the trip. (Credit: Instagram/bindisueirwin)

Certainly, Bindi and her brother Robert were both introduced to crocs at a young age, with their father Steve taking them on research trips so they would grow up with knowledge of the predators and their behaviour.

Speaking to the Press Club in Washington the year after Steve’s death, his widow, Terri, explained more about his wish for his children.

“When Bindi was born, the world for Steve as he knew it suddenly changed, and it was never to be the same again,” Terri explained. “And when Robert was born, it got even better.”

“His focus expanded to embrace his children completely. He was never happier than when he was around them.”

“He wanted Bindi and Robert to travel everywhere with us. He involved us in everything that he did, shared all of our experiences together. We took them everywhere.

“Bindi and Robert had grown up in a world quite different from most families.”

Steve Irwin wanted his kids to know about crocs. (Credit: Getty)

Terri went on to explain how Robert and Bindi lived in the middle of a zoo and woke in the morning to “the sounds of tigers roaring, elephants trumpeting, lemurs screaming, crocodiles roaring, parrots squawking, Kookaburras kooking”.

“You know, we’ve got wildlife all around us, and the children have been blessed with an upbringing that has given them hands-on experience with all sorts of animals,” Terri explained.

“Bindi has been filming with us since she was born…And watched and learned from her daddy every day.”

“She’s following in his footsteps just like Steve has followed in his dad’s footsteps. And I think it’s a tremendous gift that we’re able to nurture what we see our children wanting to do and be able to help them do it.”