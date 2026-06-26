Is Karl Stefanovic’s radio career over? Axed Nine host enters ARN crisis talks

The news of Karl Stefanovic’s exit from Channel Nine came while he was overseas in London, but New Idea hears he’s already heading back Down Under.

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The Today Show host, 51, released a video statement from the UK confirming that he wouldn’t return to air after widespread criticism of his new podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show.

However, New Idea has learnt that he was already on a flight back to Australia at the time the video, and Channel Nine’s statement, were actually made public.

Sources say the veteran broadcaster has cut short his stay in London to fly home to face another career-defining battle, this time over his future at ARN’s Gold radio network.

Karl has only just signed on to host a Gold radio show with Eddie McGuire, but he won’t appear on Friday’s program, and his radio future has been thrown into doubt off the back of the Nine controversy.

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Karl Stefanovic is said to be flying back to Australia for ARN crisis talks. (Credit: Matrix )

“The timing couldn’t have been worse,” one industry source tells New Idea.

“Karl came home expecting some difficult conversations but he was effectively dealing with two separate crises at once.”

Insiders claim ARN executives have been quietly weighing up Karl’s future following the controversy surrounding his now-deleted podcast interview with British far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

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Discussions are continuing over whether Karl remains a viable fit for the network’s long-term plans, and he is expected to enter crisis talks with ARN upon his return Down Under.

If he is let go, it wouldn’t be the first axing to rock ARN in recent weeks, after Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson’s KIIS FM radio show was sensationally cancelled after an on-air row.

And sources close to Kyle claim Karl has little hope of rescuing his ARN job in light of the recent controversy that has engulfed the TV star.

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“As far as we’re concerned, Karl’s job is dead in the water,” one source claims.

Neither ARN nor Karl has publicly commented on his long-term future with the broadcaster.

So what’s next for Karl? The presenter himself has admitted he’s not sure.

Karl’s radio show with Eddie McGuire is in doubt. (Credit: Supplied)

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In a video message confirming his exit from Nine, Karl himself said, “Honestly, I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’ll figure it out.”

He also doubled down on his stance regarding his podcast, arguing that “the public deserves to hear perspectives”.

“On my show, I’ve spoken to people who have different perspectives. I know that winds some people up,” he said.

“Sometimes I agree with everything a guest says, sometimes I don’t. But importantly, you get to make up your mind.

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“You have the right to hear from different voices. Freedom of speech, here and around the world, is what this show is about.

“You don’t have to listen to my show; you have the power. You are smart enough to make up your own mind.”

Karl confirmed his departure from Nine in a video statement. (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Nine confirmed that Karl would be leaving the network “immediately”, rather than at the end of his contract, as planned.

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“Nine Entertainment and Karl Stefanovic have agreed that it is no longer possible for him to continue hosting Today at the same time as his independent podcast,” Nine Entertainment said.

“While Karl and Nine had previously agreed he would leave Today at the end of this year, they have subsequently decided he will leave the Network immediately.”

Read more about the controversy that ended Karl’s Nine career here.