“I’m free”: Karl Stefanovic leaves Nine “immediately” after podcast fury

Karl Stefanovic has broken his silence following his abrupt departure from Channel Nine.

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The Today Show host, 51, has worked with the broadcaster for over 25 years, but his contract has ended early following backlash to his podcast interview with British far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Following the uproar, Nine, which has strict impartiality rules, confirmed that Karl would leave “immediately”, rather than when his contract was due to end at the end of the year.

“Nine Entertainment and Karl Stefanovic have agreed that it is no longer possible for him to continue hosting Today at the same time as his independent podcast,” a statement from Nine Entertainment read.

“While Karl and Nine had previously agreed he would leave Today at the end of this year, they have subsequently decided he will leave the Network immediately.”

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Karl Stefanovic has broken his silence on his sudden exit from Channel Nine in a video statement. (Credit: YouTube)

Karl has also broken his silence on his sudden departure, boldly declaring “I’m free” in a YouTube video as it was confirmed he won’t return to air.

“So I’m free. Truly independent. I didn’t get the chance to thank my free-to-air audience for 21 years, so thank you for riding the ups and downs,” he said.

Karl promised to ring his Today Show colleagues individually, but thanked his co-host, Sarah Abo, and asked her to “look after everyone” for him.

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He went on to double down on his controversial interviews on his independent podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, after scrutiny over his interview with Tommy Robinson, arguing that “the public deserves to hear perspectives”.

“It wasn’t easy this last couple of days, but we rolled on,” he continued.

“On my show, I’ve spoken to people who have different perspectives. I know that winds some people up.

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“Sometimes I agree with everything a guest says, sometimes I don’t. But importantly, you get to make up your mind.

“You have the right to hear from different voices. Freedom of speech, here and around the world, is what this show is about.

“You don’t have to listen to my show; you have the power. You are smart enough to make up your own mind.”

Sarah Abo broke down in tears discussing Karl’s exit live on the Today Show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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Concluding his statement, Karl said he didn’t know what he was going to do next, adding with a wink, “But I’ll figure it out.”

Karl currently remains in London, where he was on two weeks’ leave, with his co-host, Sarah, tearfully addressing his absence live on Today.

“Look, we know there has been a lot of speculation about Karl’s future with the show,” she said.

“This morning, we want to inform you that Karl will not be returning to the Today show, or to Nine.

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“We know this is a huge change for our viewers. He is our mate, and he is our colleague, and it goes without saying that Karl’s presence will be missed.”

Karl’s departure will mark a huge period of change for Today, with Sarah also due to go on maternity leave in a matter of weeks in August.

“Everyone knew Karl’s contract was due to expire,” an insider tells New Idea.

“It wasn’t a secret around The Today Show that there was a real possibility he wouldn’t be there much longer.”

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Karl has sparked backlash in recent days with his controversial podcast interviews. (Credit: Matrix)

Speculation has already been circulating about who could replace Karl on the show, with Michael “Wippa” Wifli proving to be the frontrunner.

Michael already stepped in alongside Samantha Armytage to host over Christmas while Sarah and Karl were on leave, so it’s no surprise he’s being lined up now.

“Wippa’s name keeps coming up,” our source says. “He’s got warmth, he’s quick on his feet, and people think he’d bring personality back to breakfast television.”

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But it would not be an easy move, given his weekday radio show, Fitzy, Wippa and Kate, already has major success over on the Nova network.

“The chemistry on the radio show has never been stronger,” another insider adds.

“There was probably a time when he may have considered leaving, but everyone is in a really good place now, and that’s made the decision much harder.”

See the full list of frontrunners here.

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