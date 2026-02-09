Who is Michael Atkinson? Meet the new host of Weekend Today

Michael Atkinson is the latest addition to the Today Show family!

The TV presenter filled in on Weekend Today over the summer holidays, and has now joined as a permanent fixture.

The sports reporter will be joining the panel alongside Lizzie Pearl and Alison Piotrowski after Clint Stanaway quit the network after 25 years.

Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo confirmed the news live on air, ringing in the exciting new chapter.

So, who is Michael Atkinson and where have you seen him before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the TV star.

Michael Atkinson has joined the Today Show family as the co-host of Weekend Today. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Michael Atkinson?

Hailing from Queensland, Michael fostered his passion for sport at a young age, with his interests ranging across rugby league, swimming, cricket, tennis and horse racing.

He entered the media world at the age of 29, when he joined 9News Gold Coast as a sports journalist and presenter.

Since then, he has contributed to major broadcasts, including Nine’s Wide World of Sports, including the Brisbane International and Suncorp Super Netball.

Michael has also worked with Stan and will continue in his role at Stan Sport alongside his new role on Weekend Today.

He will soon become a very familiar face, appearing on the Today couch every single weekend from now on.

Of his new role, he said, “I’m excited and proud to be joining the Today family and becoming part of a program that’s such a trusted part of Australians’ weekends.

“I grew up in regional Queensland where weekends are about family, sport and catching up on what matters, so this role feels especially meaningful.

“I’ve always had a passion for sport and the impact it has on our lives, so I’m fortunate to be continuing to host Stan Sport’s rugby coverage and my love for live sport, while taking on my new role co-hosting Weekend Today.

“I’m very lucky to be working alongside such professionals and outstanding people in Ali, Lizzie and Dan, as well as the exceptional team behind the cameras.”

Alongside his TV career, Michael is also an ambassador for Youngcare, and is a proud father-of-two.

Michael is known for his work as a sports reporter on Stan. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened to Clint Stanaway?

Michael’s appointment to Weekend Today comes after Clint Stanaway stepped down from Channel Nine after 25 years in September.

He left his TV career behind him to instead focus on his radio projects.

“I’ve made the really difficult decision to leave Nine at the end of this year,” he shared live on air at the time.

“When I first walked into the Nine Newsroom as an 18-year-old, I knew instantly it was the place for me.

“I’ve always treasured my job, be it on Nine News, as co-host of Weekend Today, or as part of the Wide World of Sports team.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people, shared some incredible stories, and experienced the most unforgettable moments.

“The thrill of LIVE television is so addictive, it’ll never leave me.

Michael has replaced Clint Stanaway after he stepped down in September. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s been a huge workload juggling both TV and being part of the Melbourne Nova breakfast team over the past couple of years.

“I am passionate about my newfound love for radio and have decided to give it priority moving forward, while I also look to strike a better work/life balance. Unfortunately, that means departing Nine.

“While I step away with a heavy heart, I suspect it won’t be forever. The Nine family has been so good to me, and for that I’ll be forever thankful.”

With Michael taking over from Clint, the departing star will instead be focusing on his work as a newsreader on Melbourne breakfast radio show, Jase & Lauren.