Karl Stefanovic announces major career move amid Today Show exit rumours: “I am free”

Karl Stefanovic has announced that he is launching his very own show.

Advertisement

The Today Show presenter, 51, took to Instagram on January 21 to confirm that he is launching a self-titled podcast.

In an exciting video announcement, Karl teased that he will be “free” to chat with whoever he wants on The Karl Stefanovic Show.

“So I have some pretty exciting news,” he teased.

“I have this curious beast that lives inside my head, and I’m about to unleash that beast.

Advertisement

Karl Stefanovic has made a major move away from the Today Show. (Credit: Getty)

“I am free and independent to talk to the people that I’m curious about; people that have done amazing things, people who have stories to tell.

“It’s unscripted, unfiltered, uncensored. I’m going to unleash the beast. Are you ready to walk on the wild side?”

The new show won’t be backed by the Nine Network or Sydney’s 2GB radio channel, meaning he will be completely independent in his new venture.

Advertisement

“A few decades on the telly has given me a very good bull**** metre – and an eye for a bl**dy great story,” he teased.

“This show will be the people I know you want to hear from too – across politics, sport, business and culture.”

Where can I watch The Karl Stefanovic Show?

The podcast will launch on Sunday, January 25, at 2pm, and his first guest will be One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.

Advertisement

The second episode will air on Tuesday, January 27, and will see Karl speak to Alexander “The Volk” Volkanovski ahead of his UFC fight in Sydney.

All episodes will air on YouTube, while clips will also feature across Instagram and TikTok.

Is Karl Stefanovic leaving the Today Show?

His major career move comes after speculation that Karl might be planning to leave the Today Show.

Advertisement

He recently joined the ABC for a Christmas special, hosting Hard Quiz: Battle of the Networks, sparking rumours about his future at Nine.

Sources claimed that Karl was struggling after an “intense” few months at Nine ahead of the Christmas period.

New Idea revealed that the constant behind-the-scenes drama and network politics left a sour taste in Karl’s mouth.

“It’s been a pretty intense few months for Karl,” an insider said. “He’s had enough of the nonsense happening behind the scenes, and he’s well and truly ready for time off [over Christmas].”

Advertisement

Sources claimed that while he had every intention of returning to Today in 2026, he was also eyeing up potential opportunities away from the show.

Rumours had been swirling about Karl and Sarah Abo’s future on Today. (Credit: Instagram)

It followed his co-host, Sarah Abo, being hit by replacement rumours, which she later denied.

Karl firmly supported his co-host amid the rumours, telling Stellar he didn’t back any idea of her replacement.

Advertisement

“I genuinely have no interest in working with anyone else,” he said.

The rumours swirled when Samantha Armytage joined Today over Christmas while Karl and Sarah took time off, leading to speculation she might become a more permanent fixture.

However, Sarah later shut down the rumours, insisting she had no plans of going anywhere.

“I’ve never been able to answer that question in terms of where I see myself in five to 10 years,” she told Stellar.

Advertisement

“The only way I can answer that is to say that I love what I’m doing now.

“If I still feel this way about it in five or 10 years, then I still want to be doing that job, right? Genuinely, there’s no way you’d be waking up at 3am if you didn’t love what you do and you didn’t love who you work with.”

Channel Nine also dismissed the rumours, confirming both Karl and Sarah would be back in 2026.