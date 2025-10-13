REPORT: Sarah Abo to be axed from Today Show and replaced with Sam Armytage

Reports have begun to circulate this week that long-running Today Show co-host Sarah Abo has been axed from the breakfast program in favour of Sunrise veteran Samantha Armytage.

The Australian first broke the news, revealing that the decision was made by the Nine Network in a bid to win the ratings war against their Channel Seven competitor.

Sunrise has been the top-rated breakfast show in Australia for 21 consecutive years, but with the annual ratings battle beginning anew in January, a change in host could be exactly what the Today Show needs to take the crown.

Samantha Armytage’s The Golden Bachelor payday is said to have eclipsed Osher Gunsberg’s. (Credit: Getty)

While nothing has been officially confirmed by the network, Sam’s almost eight-years co-hosting Sunrise alongside David Koch was deemed critical to its ongoing success. While Sam later quit the show in 2021, she still fronted Farmer Wants a Wife for the network before jumping ship to Nine in October 2024.

At the time, it was reported that she would host Australia’s first season of The Golden Bachelor, which will premiere on October 20. She then stepped in to front the program over the summer break alongside weather presenter Dan Astley while Karl and Sarah were on leave.

Despite it being short-lived, her appearance generated a spike in ratings and a favourable response from regular viewers of the show who took to social media to ask the Nine Network to have her on co-hosting duties full-time.

“Sam is great! I’m watching Today again now,” one fan wrote online earlier this year.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea at the time, an insider source revealed that Sam had made it “very clear” she wanted to step into the position full-time if Sarah ever vacated it.

“Sam has all the top dogs at Nine wrapped around her little finger, thanks to her holiday performance,” they added.

Despite being on rival networks for years, Karl and Sam have always enjoyed a close bond, having shared a talent manager and attending each other’s birthday celebrations. Karl has even taken to social media to defend Sam against trolls and referred to her as his “sister” in interviews – actions he never took for his female colleagues at Today.

Karl and Sarah have co-hosted the Today Show together since 2023. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The news comes amidst reports that Sarah has been in the throes of renegotiating her current $800k contract, which The Australian has previously reported is significantly less than Karl’s mammoth $2.8m – despite the duo working the same hours and performing the same duties.

According to network sources, it is this push for pay equality that could see her replaced by Sam, whose one-year contract with Nine is set to expire this month.

When quizzed about whether or not Sarah would remain with the Nine Network past the New Year, CEO Matt Stanton told the publication, “I suspect so.”

He then added that “I don’t know” when pressed further about whether Sam would join Karl on the Today Show, adding: “I’m not into that level to be honest, I haven’t seen that level of detail.”

One thing is for certain, however, all will be revealed at Nine’s annual Upfronts event on Wednesday, October 15.