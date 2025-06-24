Today host Karl Stefanovic is reportedly set to secure a multi-million pay rise in a landmark three-year deal.

According to The Australian, he could potentially pocket $3 million a year, which would be a jump from his $2.8 million salary.

That deal was secured in 2022, and is set to expire soon.

His potential and current salary are in stark contrast to his co-host Sarah Abo, who currently earns $800,000 annually.

While the show’s ratings have slipped behind Channel Seven’s rival program Sunrise, the publication reported that the network was “poised” to re-sign the Gold Logie winner.

Karl Stefanovic is already on a higher salary than his Today co-host Sarah Abo. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In comparison, Seven’s presenters Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr are on approximately $1 million a year.

“Word is, Nine’s nervous execs acquiesced to the hardworking host’s demands after he warned he was prepared to walk if they tried to low-ball on a new offer,” Steve Jackson wrote for the outlet.

The news comes after Nine announced in 2024 that 200 jobs would be cut across the network.

Earlier this year, Nine Entertainment’s chief executive Matt Stanton, announced that $100 million in cost cuts would also be made by the end of 2027.

According to the company’s half-year results, the network plans to do additional restructuring.

Despite job and cost cuts, Karl might be better off than he was before. (Credit: Getty)

“As Nine continues its strategic and cultural transformation, there is expected to be further restructuring into H2 FY25 and FY26,” the media organisation said when the results were released at the time.

“These changes will be designed to ensure Nine’s optimal positioning into the future while also maximising the efficiency of our cost base.”

While the CEO announced that $50 million in costs were estimated to be cut in 2025, he later said it’d be closer to $65 million.

Further cuts of $90 million were also predicted during the 2026 and 2027 financial years.

Karl’s potential salary news comes after he celebrated 20 years as a Today co-host.

“I’m closer to the end than the start. That’s the reality,” he said in an interview with Stellar.