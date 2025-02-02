Karl Stefanovic is said to be reeling by just how quickly former Today colleague Alex Cullen is considering jumping ship to competitor Channel Seven.

Advertisement

“Karl isn’t the least bit surprised that Alex is being courted by Seven – he’s great at his job,” an insider tells New Idea. “Still, it doesn’t sit well that he could be going to a rival network.”

On January 24, the Today sports presenter, 44, was officially stood down by Nine, following his suspension for accepting $50,000 from The Block billionaire Adrian Portelli. Karl looked notably saddened as he delivered the news to viewers live on air alongside co-host Sarah Abo.

“As most of you are well aware, our colleague Alex Cullen has not been on air with us this past week,” he began. “There has been widespread reporting on the circumstances surrounding this. What I can say is that last night, Alex and Nine agreed that he would finish with the network.”

Karl, 50, went on to praise his pal, who had been “part of the Today family for five years” prior to his unceremonious sacking.

Advertisement

“Alex is a terrific fella, what you see is what you get, and he has been a great mate to all of us over these years,” he continued. “We wish Alex, his wife Bonnie, and his beautiful kids all the very best for the future.”

Alex is a doting dad to his three kids with his wife Bonnie. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Audiences were equally outraged, slamming the decision on social media and threatening to boycott the breakfast show in response.

“What absolute overkill…I’m gone, won’t watch again on principle,” wrote one.

Advertisement

“Alex is the only watchable presenter on Today.”

Another said: “Hope Alex turns up on Sunrise – that’s what I’ll be watching now.”

According to our sources, fans may just get their wish, with the journalist being wooed by Seven. As another insider notes: “Chatter is already rife that Seven’s Sunrise is eyeing off Alex, and sources say bosses at Seven would ‘jump at the chance’ to steal a huge name from their biggest rival.

Alex was an integral part of Today for five years. (Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of support for Alex – many feel he was treated harshly by bosses. It could be the perfect hotbed to make a star of Alex at Seven.”

Alex took to Instagram on January 26 to break his silence over the controversy.

“This has been a very difficult time and I just want to say thank you to all the wonderful people who reached out,” he wrote. “I will miss my colleagues at Today and wish them the best.

His former co-stars have rallied around him, taking to social media to share their support.

Advertisement

Nine Entertainment editor Richard Wilkins wrote: “Stay well, mate… love to all.” “It has been an honour and a pleasure to sit with you,” added Today Extra host David Campbell.