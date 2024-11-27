Brekkie TV’s king Karl Stefanovic spends big on his new look

Karl Stefanovic has undergone quite the physical transformation in recent months, and Today viewers have taken notice!

“Wow, he looks totally different,” commented one online recently.

Now, New Idea can reveal why Karl made drastic lifestyle changes resulting in his sharp new look – and how much he’s spent to get into the best shape of his life.

He’s the host with the most… fresh glow-up! (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Karl turned 50 in August and a number of factors influenced his decision to get his health back on track,” a source tells New Idea.

“[His youngest child] Harper is four and he wants to be fit and healthy for her as she grows up. He does not want to be the old dad who can’t hit the beach with his kids.”

The fact that Karl and his wife Jasmine, 40, might be considering adding to their family has also put his health front of mind. He has three older children from his first marriage

“Being a good dad, both physically and mentally, means everything to Karl,” our source says.

With a 30-year career in TV behind him, Karl is also “future-proofing” his ongoing, on-air viability.

“There are plenty of younger – and hungrier – men around who’d happily step into Karl’s shoes on Today,” our source adds. “And they’d do it for a lot less than his rumoured $1.5-million-a-year salary!”

The fact that Today’s big rival Sunrise has had incredible ratings success, particularly since installing the 46-year-old Matt Shirvington at ‘Brekky Central’ 18 months ago, has given Karl further motivation to shape up.

“They’re not too far apart in age but as a former athlete, Shirvo looks years younger,” a TV insider shares.

“In this industry image is everything. And if you don’t look the part, your cards are marked.”

Karl is rumoured to have upped his regular workout gym sessions with a high-end personal trainer. His skin is glowing too, no doubt a direct result of his diet overhaul. Then there is the wardrobe of stylish, tailored suits and new glasses that many say give him ‘Clark Kent vibes’.

Before the makeover! (Credit: Newspix)

“It’s not impossible that Karl could’ve spent close to $50,000 on this transformation over the course of a year or so,” our source says.

“From splashing out thousands on personal training and a gym membership, to those new designer duds, the costs soon add up.”

Karl has been speaking out about his body makeover. Last week, he admitted on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show that an unflattering photo of Karl, taken at the beach, prompted him to take action.

“James Packer sent me a note that said, ‘mate, you need to get your a–e to the gym,’” Karl admitted. “If you’re getting notes from Packer about that, you know it’s serious.”

While that photo was taken several years ago, clearly Karl has heeded his mate’s advice once more.

Our source says another issue has indirectly played its part in prompting Karl’s makeover. An alleged toxic culture at Channel Nine has recently been under the spotlight.

Karl has in no way been implicated in any accusations of poor behaviour towards female staff – and in fact offered his support to women at the network on-air. However, he is now all too aware that a ‘blokey, larrikin’ image is not a good look anymore.

Karl knows times are changing,” our source says. “He’s 50 now and he’s realised its time to get serious about his health and fitness, once and for all.”