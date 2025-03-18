Will Karl Stefanovic quit the Today show…for politics?

Karl Stefanovic recently opened up about his future with Today, admitting that after 20 years as co-host, he was looking towards the finish line.

“I’m closer to the end than the start. That’s the reality,” Karl, 50, said in an interview with Stellar.

The comment hinted that Karl was considering calling time on his illustrious television career. And New Idea hears a move into politics might be next in the host’s sights!

Karl’s co-hosted Channel Nine’s Today show for 20 years. (Credit: Instagram)

During a recent 60 Minutes interview with Peter Dutton, the opposition leader quipped that Karl could be Australia’s answer to Elon Musk by jumping into politics.

And surprisingly, Karl didn’t completely quash the suggestion.

The exchange started when Karl said: “Who needs Elon Musk when you’ve got Peter Dutton?”

But the head of the Liberal Party shot back with a laugh: “Well, Karl Stefanovic might be available. There’s a spot there.”

Karl then quickly responded: “Why, what have you heard?”

The exchange ended with Peter praising Karl’s potential to “come in and identify the savings” of government expenditure.

Karl interviewed Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton for 60 Minutes recently. (Credit: Instagram)

New Idea’s insider says it was “telling” that Karl brushed the political career suggestion off, rather than shutting it down completely.

“Peter Dutton is not the first person to suggest Karl could give a political career a crack,” the insider added.

“For many years, several people have joked that Karl has exactly what it takes to transfer into a political career. He is charming, articulate, likable, self-aware, and self-deprecating – and someone who knows how to command an audience.”

Furthermore, the star’s TV contract is reportedly up for review later this year, meaning it could be the perfect time for Karl to bow out of television and try something new.

In addition to his busy career, Karl is also dad to four children, including daughters Willow, left, and Harper, who he shares with his second wife Jasmine. (Credit: Instagram)

Karl’s decades-long career as one of Nine’s most respected political reporters means he’s highly in tune with the inner workings of politics.

“Many politicians struggle to sell themselves to Australians but with Karl, the hard part is done – the nation knows who he is, his story, and what he’s all about.

“In an age of division, he’d bring the star power Aussie politics is desperately in need of,” adds the insider.

Karl’s considering his next move. (Credit: Media Mode)

It’s been suggested Karl may already be making political inroads after he surprisingly made a recent on-air comment about a local council matter in Sydney.

After hearing about the Northern Beaches Council’s proposal to raise rates by 40 percent, Karl admitted that the move made his blood boil.

“It’s usually something he would remain impartial about, but recently, people have noticed he’s open to being more politically charged, even if it’s something small at council level,” said the source.

“The next few months will no doubt make for interesting viewing at Today as Karl tackles the election.”