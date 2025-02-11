Karl Stefanovic breaks silence: “I won’t work with anyone else”

As Karl Stefanovic celebrates his 20th anniversary at Today this month, the TV host has opened up about co-stars past and present – and the one person he’ll never work with.

Advertisement

In an interview with Stellar magazine, Karl, 50, spoke about summer fill-in host Samantha Armytage, saying he has “no interest” in working with the former Sunrise star.

“I don’t see Sarah [Abo] ever being replaced,” he said.

“And I genuinely have no interest in working with anyone else.”

Karl and Sarah have co-hosted the show since 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Insiders were quick to assure that Karl’s comment wasn’t a dig at Sam, telling New Idea: “Karl and Sam are good mates away from work – these tongue-in-cheek comments about his career and his co-workers are pure larrikin Karl.”

Despite their currently strained relationship, Karl said he “genuinely adored working with” his longest-serving co-host, Lisa Wilkinson.

“I found her to be an incredibly interesting, intelligent, funny woman,” he said.

“We had a really beautiful relationship. So there is no ill will.”

Advertisement

Sam won’t be getting a crack at Today. (Credit: Getty)

Karl was stood down from Today for 12 months following his 2018 marriage to Jasmine Yarbrough. He was given a second chance with Allison Langdon’s hiring in 2020.

“If Ally didn’t want to work with me, I wouldn’t be back on the Today show. It was as simple as that,” he insisted.

“I’ll be forever grateful.”

Advertisement

That sentiment extends to current co-host Sarah.

“I’m so fortunate,” he said.

“I’m a much better person for the women I’ve worked with.”

Karl spoke candidly to Stellar about many of his former Today co-hosts – including Allison. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Insider sources have previously told New Idea that Sam was extremely interested in the full-time hosting role on Today if Sarah ever decided to leave.

“They are very good mates who love to banter. Sam is also more ballsy and cheeky than Sarah – which Karl finds appealing,” they shared with us.

“Executives at Nine have to be considering their options about deploying Sam on Today because the ratings war with Sunrise is fiercer than ever.”

“Where it will get really interesting is if Karl thinks Sam is the better option for permanent co-host, especially if it means landing a blow on Sunrise,” they added.

Advertisement