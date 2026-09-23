“Could leave with nothing”: The Block teams share 2026 auction fears

The Block‘s 2026 auction is getting closer by the day, and nerves are already mounting for the sales.

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While the reserves haven’t yet been revealed, they are expected to be just shy of $4million, with New Idea‘s property experts warning that the sea views will add around 20 to 25 per cent to the price.

There are concerns about whether the houses will successfully sell, after two properties remained on the market during the lacklustre 2025 auction.

So, how are the 2026 teams feeling? New Idea spoke exclusively to the contestants to see if they’re feeling the financial pressure in the lead-up to the big day.

The Block auction is just around the corner, and fears are ramping up. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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Rick and Tayla admit that there is a possibility they could walk away with “nothing”, sharing their fears over the housing market.

“There are always fears. We could all walk away with nothing here,” Rick tells us.

“The market’s scary at the moment.”

Despite his fears, Rick says he has confidence in their house, arguing that House Five’s larger floor plan gives them the upper hand.

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“I think we’re possibly in the best position of any Block contestants, and Scott keeps telling us how fortunate we are,” he continues.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win, but I think we’ve got a very, very good chance. [Our house] does stand out from the others.”

No control

While Lisa and Rosco concede that there is a chance they might not make a profit, they insist they have no regrets and are backing their house.

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“At the end of the day, we can’t control what happens at auction,” they tell us.

“So I think we went into it with a clear head, we’ll be having a great experience, and there are some great outcomes from just being on the show.

“But if we come about out of it with nothing like we wouldn’t change a thing about our house. We’re very, very confident in it.”

Of the possibility of not turning a profit, the married couple say its something you have to be “very aware of” when signing up to The Block, as nothing is guaranteed in a live auction.

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“It would be devastating for all that work just to sit there, but at the same time, maybe they still let us stay in the house for a while, so we might just go and spend a few months there,” they add.

Describing their realtor as an “absolute gun”, they joke, “If he can’t sell it, it’s not us, it’s not the house, and it’s not him.”

Despite the lacklustre 2025 auction, the teams are trying to stay confident. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Heart-wrenching” 2025 auction

Reflecting on the 2025 results, Courtney and Sev say it was “awful” to see Han and Can’s and Emma and Ben’s homes not sell at auction.

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“However, our dream has always been to just be on The Block, renovate a house together, see how we work together and do something that is once in a lifetime,” Courtney tells us.

“That was always our priority and our main focus.”

Sev says they have applied to be on The Block “every year”, so they were simply thrilled to get cast, rather than being apprehensive after the 2025 sales.

“There are so many competitions within the competition, and we looked at the three months [filming] as one big competition, and then the auction is another standalone competition,” Sev adds.

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However, Sev admits it was “heart-wrenching” to watch the 2025 sales, adding, “I hope that’s not our life story.”

The date for the 2026 auction is yet to be confirmed. (Credit: Channel Nine)

When is The Block 2026 auction?

We currently don’t have a date for the live 2026 auction, but it’s expected to fall in late October or early November.

It typically falls on the first Sunday of November and is broadcast live on Channel Nine.

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We will post more updates here when we have them!