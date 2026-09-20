Adam and Jolene win Kitchen Week! Tour all The Block’s Week Seven room reveals

Scores:

Darren Palmer: 9.5

Marty Fox: 10

Shaynna Blaze: 9.5

Gnome: One extra point

Total: 30

Feedback:

Adam and Jolene were crowned the winners of Kitchen Week in a landslide achievement.

They deployed the use of their gnome to give them an extra point, but in the end, they didn’t even need it.

They won by 1.5 points, reducing Jolene to floods of tears.

The judges were highly impressed by the kitchen’s luxury feel and cohesion, praising the couple’s attention to detail.

In particular, they were blown away by the use of Grafico through the lift and lift shaft and the large Dekton Ava stone island bench.

The kitchen also had three skylights directly above the island bench and main cooking area, providing a huge amount of natural light that 2023 winner Steph Ottavio says would have helped them secure the win.

“This would have been a dark zone but having the VELUX in this position has really amplified the space,” she tells New Idea.

“I understand why they won. The natural light right in the centre of the kitchen.”