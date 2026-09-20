Adam and Jolene win Kitchen Week! Tour all The Block’s Week Seven room reveals

Everything was on the line on The Block in Week Seven, with the teams battling it out for a $100,000 prize.
With kitchen, WC and lift renovations underway, it was certainly a chaotic week for the five houses, and tensions reached breaking point.
So, was it all worth it? It was a high-scoring week, with one ten even being handed out to the winning team.
Scroll down to tour all five rooms from week seven.
Adam and Jolene
House One – WINNERS!
Scores:
Darren Palmer: 9.5
Marty Fox: 10
Shaynna Blaze: 9.5
Gnome: One extra point
Total: 30
Feedback:
Adam and Jolene were crowned the winners of Kitchen Week in a landslide achievement.
They deployed the use of their gnome to give them an extra point, but in the end, they didn’t even need it.
They won by 1.5 points, reducing Jolene to floods of tears.
The judges were highly impressed by the kitchen’s luxury feel and cohesion, praising the couple’s attention to detail.
In particular, they were blown away by the use of Grafico through the lift and lift shaft and the large Dekton Ava stone island bench.
The kitchen also had three skylights directly above the island bench and main cooking area, providing a huge amount of natural light that 2023 winner Steph Ottavio says would have helped them secure the win.
“This would have been a dark zone but having the VELUX in this position has really amplified the space,” she tells New Idea.
“I understand why they won. The natural light right in the centre of the kitchen.”
Chantel and Wyatt
House Two
Scores:
Darren Palmer: 8
Marty Fox: 7.5
Shaynna Blaze: 7.5
Total: 23
Feedback:
While Chantel and Wyatt were praised for their stone and detailing on their back wall, but sadly, they landed in last place.
The kitchen was praised as being styled to perfection, but the judges argued the space overall felt cold.
VELUX skylight expert Carl Swanson tells New Idea that House Two’s unique position posed some extra challenges for Chantel and Wyatt in the build.
“Because this home sits between Houses 1 and 3, there are fewer opportunities to bring daylight in through the sides of the building,” he says.
Lisa and Rosco
House Three
Scores:
Darren Palmer: 9.5
Marty Fox: 9.5
Shaynna Blaze: 9.5
Total: 28.5
Feedback:
The judges loved Lisa and Rosco’s island bench and dark walnut timber cabinetry, insisting buyers will fight over this room.
Their butler’s pantry was also praised, and it earned them second place.
Courtney and Sev
House Four
Scores:
Darren Palmer: 9.5
Marty Fox: 9
Shaynna Blaze: 9
Total: 27.5
Feedback:
Courtney and Sev won praise for the sheer length of their island bench, while their cabinetry curves were recognised for their skilled execution.
However, the judges were underwhelmed by the butler’s pantry and didn’t like the doors, though they highlighted the “gorgeous” powder room.
Rick and Tayla
House Five
Scores:
Darren Palmer: 8.5
Marty Fox: 8.5
Shaynna Blaze: 8.5
Total: 25.5
Feedback:
Rick and Tayla’s backlit splashback in the kitchen was praised, and the judges were saddened they didn’t see the room completely finished.
They praised Rick’s building expertise, particularly with his treatment of the VELUX skylights, while Tayla’s styling was considered her best to date.
For 2023 winner Steph, she felt that House Five had most carefully considered natural daylight in their design.
“I feel like there’s this really beautiful connection between the skylights over the public space in the kitchen area,” she gushed.
“I love how they have changed it up and recessed the bulkheads to make it one void.”
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