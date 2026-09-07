“I’m sorry”: The Voice Australia coach stuns everyone with divisive move

As the journey to find The Voice Australia 2026 winner continues, the dreams of hopeful artists are coming to an end.

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Now that the Blind Auditions are over, the artists are being put against each other in the Knockout rounds.

During the rounds, the coaches can save only one artist. However, the other coaches can also save other artists.

Tensions boiled over when Richard Marx made a shocking decision.

On September 7, his singers Cherry Green, Dicko and Saem Millward went head to head. However, none of the coaches were impressed.

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Richard agreed, saying it was worse than their Blind Auditions.

Richard Marx shocked everyone with his decision on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“What’s tricky about this for me is that I don’t feel like any of you rose to the occasion,” he began.

“This is so not personal, because I really think the world of all three of you guys… I don’t know if I’m allowed to do this; I’m not going to take any of you through.”

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This was met with gasps from the crowd.

“I’ve done The Voice for 15 years around the world, and I have never seen this before,” Ronan said in disbelief.

“If you can’t step up now, then how can I expect you to step up when it matters even more?” Richard continued. “No, I’m sticking to this, I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

While he felt bad, he was firm in his decision.

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So who else has gone home?

Scroll to find out.

Who has left The Voice Australia 2026?

(Credit: Channel Seven) Fox Stapleton, 18, Bondi, NSW Team Kate Fox has grown up around music, having fond memories writing songs with his nan. She had to stay at home to look after his grandfather after he had surgery, but the 18-year-old had his nan at the front of his mind when he auditioned. “You’ve just got to give it your all and hope one of them turns,” he said before he took to the stage. He took a risk singing the Man I Need by Olivia Dean, but it ended up paying off. In the end, he decided to go with Kate as a coach. But he was sent home during the Knockouts. “It’s just an honour to even be here, to get on The Voice has been the most incredible experience ever, and it’s just been so cool. So thank you very much,” he said. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) Charlotte MacPhail, 16, Central Coast, NSW Team Melanie As a trained dancer, being a pop star is Charlotte’s dream. She decided to perform Rihanna, where all four coaches turned their chairs. In the end, she decided to go with Melanie. “I soon as I saw you turn, I knew I wanted to pick you,” she said as she embraced her new coach. Sadly, she was sent home during the Knockout rounds. (Credit: Channel Seven) Litia Keni, 18, Canberra, ACT Team Melanie Litia chose to prusue music over her father’s dreams of her being a lawyer, so the stakes when she first auditioned. Thankfully, Tones and I chose to save her to mentor her. “Thank you so much for the kind comments, I’m soso proud of myself for doing such a big thing and I hope you all enjoy this crazy journey!” She made sure to make the most of her second chance, and ended up joining Team Melanie. However, Litia’s dreams came to an end during the Knockout rounds. (Credit: Channel Seven) Josh McCauley, 27, Wollongong, NSW Team Melanie The freight train driver blew everyone away during his Blind Audition, but didn’t make it through to the Quarter Finals. For his final performance in the competition, he sang Another Love. (Credit: Channel Seven) Cherry Green, 24, Ipswich, QLD Team Richard Richard was one of the artists Richard refused to save in the Knockout round on September 7. In fact, he didn’t save anyone. “You’ve got to do what’s right for you. I definitely had a bad day, I didn’t put on my best performance, I didn’t sing my best. But the thing is, I am a performer, and I do work very hard, so I’m still going to continue doing this,” he said. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) Dicko, 47, Lara, VIC Team Richard Dicko’s dreams on The Voice Australia came to an end on September 7, when Richard refused to save any of his artists. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, mate,” he said to Richard. “It doesn’t stop me from chasing my dreams still at 47, I’m going to keep working hard at music, thanks for the opportunity.” (Credits: Channel Seven) Saem Millward, 19 Team Richard Richard also chose not to save Saem. “Honestly, I’m feeling a little bit disheartened, but I know that this is just the beginning, and I think the music industry, there’s a lot more waiting for me, and I’m going to get it, and this isn’t going to stop me.” (Credits: Channel Seven) Madeline Beckett, 35, Moss Vale, NSW Team Kate Going on The Voice Australia was a major step for Madeline, who hadn’t performed in 10 years. “I had to do it,” she told us about the audition. “I knew I would always have wondered what would have happened.” Despite her nerves, she had her karaoke comrades in the back of her mind. “All you have to do is go and try, and people will respond,” she says about her audition. However, she was eliminated during the Knockout rounds. Read our exclusive interview with her here. (Credit: Channel Seven) Carla Venkataya, 18, VIC Team Kate The musical theatre hopeful was eliminated during the second round of the competition. “Going from turning no chairs to getting a second chance and now standing at the Knockouts is just a dream,” she said. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) Cris J, 25, QLD Team Kate Cris’ journey on The Voice Australia ended after he performed in the Knockouts. “I’m just truly grateful about the whole experience,” he gushed. (Credits: Channel Seven) Brooklyn Sauer, 16, Bundaberg, QLD Team Ronan Brooklyn was tasked with performing Callum Scott’s Dancing On My Own. Sadly, her journey on the show came to an end during the Knockouts. Before her elimination, she told New Idea that she was thankful to work with Ronan. “He’s a really humble guy to work with,” she said after her Blind Audition. “He taught me a lot of the things, really simple things, but they helped a lot, like what to do when you’re nervous and stuff.” Read our exclusive interview here. (Credit: Channel Seven) Enza Russo, 35, NSW Team Melanie For her Knockout round, she performed Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me. Unfortunately, she wasn’t saved, but she was grateful. “It’s meant so much to me, I just want to thank you Mel for choosing me at the Blinds,” she tearfully said. Enza also thanked her husband and young children for being her biggest supporters. (Credit: Channel Seven) Moniquewa Williams, 33, Cantebury, NSW Team Melanie Moniquewa sang Jealous Type by Doja Cat. Sadly, she wasn’t saved, but she was happy to be a part of the show. “Thanks so much for giving me a second chance and a chance to perform on this stage, it’s such a cool experience,” she said to her coach, Melanie C. Advertisement (Credits: Channel Seven) Benny D Williams, 52, Gold Coast, QLD Team Richard While Benny D impressed everyone with his looping during the Blind Auditions, he didn’t make it past the Knockout round. Kate didn’t like his rendition of Hallelujah, even saying she no longer liked the song after hearing his version! (Credits: Channel Seven) Lachlan Lawton, 32, WA Team Kate Lachlan has been a trained opera singer for the last 15 years, and took the bold risk to perform without a microphone, in order to respect the discipline. It paid off, because all of the coaches turned around. In the end, he decided to go with Kate. But, he was sent home during the Knockout round. “Thank you to Kate, thank you for having me, I had the best time. I hope to see you all again,” he said.

(Credits: Channel Seven) Renee Naccari 24, Doreen, VIC Team Ronan While she loves to sing, Renee’s life changed forever when she discovered a vocal nodule on one of her vocal cords in 2024, and needed intensive surgery. With the other vocal cord severely inflamed from overuse, she once feared that she wouldn’t be able to sing again. However, she blew the coaches away with her rendition of Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra for her Blind Audition. In the end, she chose Ronan. But he didn’t save her during the Knockout round. “I just want to say thank you to Ronan. You’ve been so supportive,” she gushed.

(Credits: Channel Seven) Georgia Dabbous, 26, Melbourne, VIC Team Ronan Georgia took the ultimate risk – quitting her day job to audition for The Voice Australia. While she originally didn’t get any chair turns, Tones saw something in her, so she had the opportunity to redeem herself. And that’s exactly what she did, and had all four coaches turn! She chose to join team Ronan, but didn’t make it past the Knockout round. “This won’t be the last you see of me, Australia!” she said.

Advertisement (Credits: Channel Seven) Jeramie Heitmann, 26, Mount Barker, SA Team Richard Being on The Voice Australia is a dream come true for the mother of two, who longs to be a singer. “I love being a mum; it’s the greatest gift. They’re my rock, but sometimes it can be a little overwhelming, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” she says. She knew the pressure was on when she planned to audition with Celine Dion’s hit, Because You Loved Me, which she dedicated to her father, husband and children. Then, she had to make it through to the Quarter Finals, but Richard didn’t choose her. “So blessed to be able to sing my heart out again. Thank you Lord for this opportunity ❤️🙏🏼,” she wrote on Instagram. (Credits: Channel Seven) Sam Cliffe, 27, New Zealand Team Ronan While Sam wowed everyone during his Blind Audition, he didn’t make it past the Knockouts. (Credits: Channel Seven) Findlay Webb, 23, NSW Team Rpnan Findlay was born with a rare heart condition and had three open-heart surgeries before he turned six. Before his audition, he revealed that growing up, he felt left out because he couldn’t participate in sports with other children his age due to his health, so he turned to music. He performed Survive by Lewis Capaldi and chose Ronan as his coach. But that was as far as he went in the competition. He was eliminated during the Knockout round. “I had the most incredible experience and it’s something I will never forget, thank you to everyone that supported me, the love has been overwhelming,” he penned on Instagram.

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