Shaynna Blaze finds love… on The Block?!

After years of pouring her heart into work following her divorce, could Shaynna Blaze be ready for a brand-new chapter — one that comes with a little less renovating and a little more romancing?

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The Block favourite has always been known for her eye for design, but a cheeky little birdie tells us she’s also starting to embrace the idea that love could be waiting around the corner… or perhaps even waiting on set with a hammer in hand.

“Shaynna is ready to meet someone,” dishes our source. “She’s joked to friends that maybe her Prince Charming has been right under her nose all along. Who knows — he could have been holding a paintbrush instead of a bouquet!”

Shaynna split from her husband Steve Vaughan in 2018 after 18 years of marriage.

Shaynna is reportedly open to new experiences. (Credit: Media Mode).

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From hardworking tradies to behind-the-scenes crew members, insiders say Shaynna isn’t limiting her options when it comes to where a spark might come from — even if that spark happens to come from a sparky.

“She’s not out there auditioning potential partners like a room reveal,” laughs the source. “But she’s definitely stopped putting up the emotional barricades and is ready to see what happens.”

Those close to her say Shaynna has a fresh outlook and is enjoying this new phase of life. “She’s having fun, laughing more and letting herself imagine what could happen,” reveals the insider. “She’s always been the person cheering everyone else on — now her friends are cheering her on.”

And naturally, the Block family hasn’t missed the chance to play cupid.

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Shaynna was married to personal trainer Steve Vaughan for 18 years until the pair separated in August 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

“Everyone jokes that if there’s a surprise romance, it would be the ultimate season twist,” says the source.

“Forget a winning kitchen — finding love would be the biggest reveal of all!”

While there’s no confirmed romance hiding behind the scaffolding just yet, Shaynna is said to be keeping an open heart and enjoying every moment.

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“She’s not looking for a fairytale,” adds the insider.

“She just wants someone who makes her laugh, brings good energy and can survive a few renovation disasters along the way.”

Could Shaynna’s next great transformation be her own happily-ever-after? Watch this space!

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