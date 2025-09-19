Shaynna Blaze breaks her silence on “appalling trolls” in emotional video

Shaynna Blaze has said enough is enough as she has hit out at the “appalling” trolls targeting her.

The Block judge has come under criticism for feedback she has given on the show, with some fans even calling for her to be replaced.

Now, Shaynna has taken to Instagram to hit back at the backlash in a very rare public statement.

In a video – shared to the platform on September 17 – Shaynna revealed she had been subject to “disgusting” comments on social media.

Shaynna Blaze has called out haters. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m not talking negativity. I’m talking really appalling, disgusting comments, and a few people have reached out and asked me how do I cope with this? How do I cope? It’s not about coping, it’s about how it’s addressed,” she explained.

For the interior designer, she said she did not take them personally because they were a reflection of the people who wrote them.

“So how I see it is that these comments are coming from somebody’s mind and heart,” she continued.

“So, it starts here, it comes from here. It goes all the way down their arms, onto their keyboard, on their phone, their laptop, wherever, and it sits on their screen. They have to see that comment before they push send. So, that is coming from them.

“And for me, that sits on their screen. It doesn’t come back to me.”

She said she is refusing to take them on board and planned to block and delete them.

Shaynna Blaze has had enough. (Credit: Getty)

“I don’t get to it straight away, because I’m living my best life and I get onto social media when I can,” she explained. “I don’t make it my job. This isn’t some machine, this is me. This is mine.”

On her page, Shaynna shares her design work, her work on The Block, her singing, fashion, and information about her charity, Voice of Change.

In the video, she said some people complained about the variety of content she shared, and were only interested to see her design work.

Shaynna reiterated her thanks to her kind followers and asked people who were not fans of her content to “move on”.

“So I just wanted to let you know that this is a world where there’s a lot of great people, and unfortunately, the minority is slipping through, making it look like the majority. No, not on this platform,” she concluded.