Scott Cam’s eye-watering salary makes him one of the top TV hosts in Australia

Scott Cam is a fixture on The Block, and he reportedly has the handsome salary to match.

In August 2025, a TV insider told our sister publication Woman’s Day that he earns “close to” $2 million a year hosting the reality TV juggernaut.

“As long as audiences keep watching, Scotty and Shelley are the heart of the show,” the source said.

A source told Woman’s Day that Nine want to keep Shelley Craft and Scott Cam as hosts on The Block, hence the handsome salary. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

“It’s ultimately up to the network, but if Scott wants to stay, they will find a way to keep him.”

There were no further details about Shelley Craft’s salary.

So, how does Scott’s salary compare to other TV hosts in Australia?

Karl Stefanovic is reportedly earning $2.8 million per year. (Credit: Getty)

Who is the highest-paid TV host in Australia?

At the end of May, The Australian published a “TV rich list” on hosts across the country.

“The exorbitant pay cheques traditionally have been the only way the networks can protect their top-tier talent – developed at great expense across many years – from aggressive headhunting raids by rival outlets in the never-ending battle for eyeballs,” the article said.

At the top of the list is Karl Stefanovic, who reportedly earns $2.8 million per year. In June, The Australian reported that he was in talks to increase it to $3 million annually, through a multi-year deal.

If this list is anything to go by, Scott is the second-highest paid host in the country, with the outlet, however, citing a $2.4 million salary.

Hamish Blake follows in third place on $2 million, followed by Larry Emdur ($1.6 million) and Natalie Barr ($1.3 million), rounding out the top five.

The publication also reported that Ally Langdon and Sonia Kruger are both paid $1.2 million a year, Kylie Gillies earns $1.1 million, and Peter Overton earns $1 million a year.

Other outlets have also reported that Dr Chris Brown is earning $1 million annually at Channel Seven.