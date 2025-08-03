Is Sonia Kruger engaged?! Star teases news at Logies 2025

As Sonia Kruger walked the red carpet at the 65th TV WEEK Logies Awards, she stunned in a shimmering gold gown.

Advertisement

But it was an accessory on her left hand that caught eagle-eyed viewers’ attention.

The 59-year-old Gold Logie nominee was sporting a giant oval gem on her ring finger, surrounded by smaller diamonds.

It sparked excitement that TV host Sonia could be engaged.

She also teased some hints at the news!

Advertisement

She has been in a relationship with the former Director of News and Public Affairs for Channel Seven, Craig McPherson since 2008.

“One thing Craig has always been for me – and I for him – is rock solid,” Sonia told Stellar in 2024. “And in an industry that can be fickle at times, you need to have someone who’s in your corner. We certainly are that person for each other.”

So have the loved-up couple, who have been together for 17 years, made it official?

Advertisement

As Sonia gave a behind-the-scenes tour on her Instagram earlier in the day, the huge sparkler was nowhere to be seen.

By the time she stepped out on the red carpet at The Star in Sydney in the afternoon, the gold band with glittering rock was on full display.

And posting a series of photos to her Instagram account, she saved a close up of the jewel for last.

Posing with her YSL clutch that matched her burgundy manicure, she wore what looks like an engagement ring on her left hand, and a sparkly criss-cross design on her right.

Advertisement

The song she chose to play on her seven-picture carousel was Diamonds by Rihanna – perhaps a subtle nod to her diamond engagement ring.

She also tagged an Australian designer who specialises in ‘dream engagement rings’, when she posted to her Instagram stories.

Has Sonia Kruger just let slip she’s engaged? (Credit: Instagram)

Sonia and Craig welcomed their daughter Maggie in 2015.

Advertisement

Will there be two exciting announcements glittering in gold for the Dancing With the Stars presenter tonight?