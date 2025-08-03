EXCLUSIVE: Jelena Dokic drops MAJOR relationship bombshell at the 2025 Logies

Jelena Dokic has given New Idea a major relationship update, just weeks after going public with her new boyfriend, Yane Veselinov.

The tennis commentator beamed as she walked the red carpet at the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards in a strapless silver beaded gown by Melbourne designer Alin Le’ Kal. But what really caught people’s eyes was the dazzling diamond on her ring finger!

The ring was by Melbourne jewellers Temelli Jewellery, who, according to their website showcase diamond engagement rings.

With Jelena, 42, having jetted back to Australia hours earlier, after a much-needed break in Europe, the stunning piece of jewellery left many wondering if a proposal has taken place in secret, and that Yane will soon be going from Jelena’s boyfriend to her husband!

For her first-ever Logies, Jelena stunned in a gown by wedding gown designer Alin Le’ Kal. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Jelena dating?

Jelena revealed she was dating Melburnian Yane in early July. She shared a loved-up selfie of them together, along with the caption: “You are my calm, safe, peaceful and happy place. So glad I found you.”

The public declaration of love came a few weeks after New Idea spotted Yane picking Jelena up at Melbourne Airport. Dressed in a dark suit, Yane was seen greeting Jelena with a big hug before helping her carry her luggage to the car.

He’s just ace! Jelena made her romance with Yane public in July. (Credit: Instagram)

While it’s not known how long Jelena and Yane have been together, it’s believed he has been a shoulder of support to her as she navigates the complicated grief she has felt since the death of her father, Damir Dokic, in May.

Jelena’s romance with Yane comes after her relationship with Tin Bikic ended in 2022. The were together for almost 19 years.

“I gave this relationship my all, my heart and soul, and I fought so hard till the end but ultimately it wasn’t enough this time, but I am hopeful that there is still happiness and love somewhere out there waiting for me,” she posted on Instagram at the time.

Has she said yes?

Turns out there was! While Yane didn’t walk the Logies red carpet with Jelena, he did share a video of her en-route on his own Instagram Stories. Stevie Wonder’s song ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ played in the post. Yane also re-posted a photo of Jelena on the red carpet and wrote “#proud”.

Once Jelena was on the carpet she downplayed the diamond ring’s meaning, assuring New Idea that we’d be the first to know when and if she and Yane get engaged.

With her documentary Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story nominated, Jelena confessed: “This is all for the dress! Not engaged… if I ever do I’ll let you know!”

Watch this space!

Jelena showed off the diamond ring to New Idea on the Logies red carpet. (Credit: New Idea)

