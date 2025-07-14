It’s official! Former tennis ace, Jelena Dokic, has a new flame. And she wants the world to know about it.

Taking to Instagram to share her joy, Jelena shared a sweet selfie of herself with boyfriend, Yane Veselinov, looking all loved up and happy.

“You are my calm, safe, peaceful and happy place. So glad I found you,” she captioned the photo.

After a turbulent few years, fans were quick to congratulate Jelena on finding love again.

“May he hold your heart tight and never hurt you,” one fan commented.

Jelena and Yane are happier than ever. (Credit: Instagram)

“I hope you’ve found the love and happiness you deserve,” another wrote.

Jelena’s public declaration of love comes just months after New Idea spotted the 42-year-old walking through Melbourne airport with a mystery man.

Dressed in a dark suit, the gentleman, who we now know is Yane, was seen greeting Jelena with a big hug before helping her carry her luggage to the car.

“They also shared some laughs and a chat,” an onlooker told New Idea.

Yane describes himself as a food and wine enthusiast, pleasure seeker and life enjoyer.(Credit: Instagram)

“Jelena seemed very happy to be home.”

According to Yane’s Linked In account, he is a passionate Hospitality Operations Manager specialising in creating magical moments and orchestrating flawless events.

“With a blend of creativity, precision, and a touch of wanderlust, I bring a unique flair to every project I undertake,” his profile reads.

Earlier this year, Jelena opened up to our sister publication, Woman’s Day, about her previous relationship with Tin Bikic, revealing he broke up with her over the phone after 19 years together.

“Yes, we are done,” she recalled him saying.

“It’s been two years now and I struggled with that at the beginning, it was a shock, there’s no doubt about that.

“I’m in a great place now and again I think, like a lot of my experiences in my life, getting help has really helped with that. It’s the first time ever I’ve had to deal with that situation. It will stay with me forever, it’s such a big part of my life.”