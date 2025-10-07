Jelena Dokic hits back at body shamers in empowering post: “Society shamed me”

Jelena Dokic has hit back at body-shaming trolls in an impassionated post.

The tennis pro, 42, took to Instagram on Monday to share some powerful words after sparking concern with a string of cryptic posts.

She shared two photographs of herself, one from before she lost 20 kgs and another from the 2025 Logie Awards in August, but insisted it was not a “weight loss post”.

Jelena instead hit back at trolls who shamed her when she was a larger size, as she urged people not to let others define them by their weight.

Jelena Dokic has hit back at body shamers in an impassioned post alongside two photographs of herself at different weights. (Credit: Instagram)

In the empowering post, she penned: “This is not a weight loss post. Certainly not for me. But unfortunately, so many people will go there, and those will be the first comments.

“I never felt any different in my head about myself or shame when I was bigger. But a big part of this world and our society did and shamed me for it.”

“Whether I would hear behind my back whispers, even to my face, comments, the internet, and social media. How I looked on the outside and what size I was defined me in their eyes.

“And I felt their shame towards me. But here is the thing. You are not defined by someone else’s comments, negative opinion, or shame.”

Jelena insisted she has always been “proud” of who she is, and said her self-worth is not tied to her weight as she shared some inspiring words about beauty.

“All that matters is that you feel worthy, enough, and remember that your self-worth is not defined or measured by others and never allow your self-worth to be valued and measured by external validation and size,” she continued.

Jelena often shares empowering messages on her social media. (Credit: Instagram)

“Interestingly, I am so proud of the person I am in both of these pictures, and it has nothing to do with weight. These pictures are a few years apart, and a person who has gone through different challenges and goals and succeeded.

“Weight and size have nothing to do with it. The person in both pushes through the rough times, is resilient, and doesn’t give up.”

“I always strive to be kind, caring, nurturing, respectful, empathetic, courageous, resilient, and compassionate. My pride and self-worth have nothing to do with what weight I am. But what kind of person am I?”

“Your worth is not defined by your size but by qualities like hard work, respect, kindness, being a good person, humble, compassionate, and resilient.

“Beauty and self worth is not looks or what you see on the outside. But it is what is on the inside. No beauty shines brighter than that of a kind heart.

“We need our eyes to see souls and not bodies. And remember if someone does judge you based on your appearance or size, it says everything about them and not you.

“Please be kind and never body shame anyone. Love, Jelena xoxo.”

Jelena frequently shares body-positive messages and other inspiring quotes on her social media.

However, she has sparked concern in recent days by sharing a series of cryptic posts on Instagram.

Fans are worried there might be trouble in paradise with her new boyfriend, Yane Veselinov, after she posted a string of emotional messages, though she didn’t clarify what she was referring to in them.

On September 11, Jelena took to Instagram to share a lengthy message, writing, “In life sometimes you have to be honest with yourself as hard as it might be and realise: ‘I have people close to me or I am with someone that doesn’t love me, doesn’t appreciate me and doesn’t value me’.”

The post led to an outpouring of support from fans, with one asking Jelena, “Are you okay?”

In a second candid post, shared days later, Jelena said life wasn’t all “sunshine and rainbows”.

“It’s not always the great times and pretty pictures. That’s not reality and real life,” she wrote. “And you all know I keep it real and honest.

Jelena recently sparked concern about her romance with her boyfriend, Yane Veselinov, after sharing some cryptic posts. (Credit: Instagram)

“The good and the bad. While we have amazing days, we also of course, have tough days. It’s been a weird week for me, so just keeping it real here as always. If you are not feeling great also know that you are not alone.”

On September 28, she shared another lengthy post about “being the person that doesn’t run away”, which sparked concern from fans.

Jelena went public with her new boyfriend, Yane, in July, following her 2021 split from her ex, Tin Bikic.

Jelena recently shared her one concern about her budding romance with Yane.

“He’s not anonymous anymore,” she explained on the Something To Talk About podcast in early September.

“We talk about that a lot, and I want to make sure that he’s OK, that he doesn’t feel like [his] privacy was invaded. I’ve been in the spotlight since the age of 12, so it’s very different for me.”