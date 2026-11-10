“Back on prime time”: Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris delight fans with return to TV

It’s been seven years since Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris were last on our screens, and now, they’re teaming up for an epic comeback.

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While the pair have had numerous ventures since leaving MasterChef Australia, this time they’re going international on Gary & George’s Big Trip.

According to The TalentINK Group, which represents them both, the show is set to air in March 2027 in “prime time”, and they’ve already filmed the show in a variety of locations, including South Africa.

Shortly after the news was announced on social media, fans have rushed to the comments to share their excitement.

“Omg I can not wait I missed you guys, looking forward, hope catch you guys in Cape Town🙌🙌🙌,” one person gushed.

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“Yes! Two icons – how funny will this be?!! Have fun 🤩 xxx” another added, and a third said “, The band is back”.

Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris are set to return to our screens in 2027 with a new show! (Credit: The Talent INK Group)

While fans are gearing up for the show, some others have already made a special request.

“Fabulous ❤️ special guest Matt Preston,” one follower begged.

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“Any chance of getting Matt back in with you? That would be the trifecta everyone wishes for!” someone else added.

Only time will tell if the beloved food critic joins them both.

Since walking away from MasterChef Australia, Gary has worked on Seven’s Plate of Origin alongside Matt Preston and Manu Feildel, as well as on shows Far Flung with Gary Mehigan and Masters of Taste.

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He also hosted Good Chef Bad Chef, worked with National Geographic on India’s Mega Festivals, the series Good Food Everyday, designed Luxury Escapes tours with Matt Preston, and wrote a cookbook.

This year, George competed on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, where he opened up more about his mental health journey following news breaking that his company, Made Establishment, had underpaid staff years prior.

George Calombaris went on I’m a Celebrity in 2026. (Credit: Channel 10)

Around 515 workers were underpaid over six years, and George took “full responsibility” at the time paying back the $7.8 million owed in wages, which resulted in his firm going bankrupt.

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“There’s a lot of PTSD; it’s just natural for a human to feel this way,” he exclusively told New Idea.

“I’m a human at the end of the day, I’m not a robot, I’m just the MasterChef judge and all that stuff, I’m George and I love people, I love hospitality and I love creating great stuff.”

During his time on the show, George raised awareness for Beyond Blue.

“Bringing awareness obviously to humans out there that are struggling that there is a way, because I was in that dark place too, seven, eight years ago, a really dark place. I was lucky though, I had family and friends around me,” he shared with us.

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He also opened the Bar Yarra pop-up earlier this year, and established the Culinary Wonderland app with Shannon Bennett in 2024.

New Idea has reached out to Gary and George’s management and the Seven Network for comment about the new show.