We FINALLY know which judges are returning to MasterChef Australia 2027

We know that it isn’t 2027 yet, but Channel 10 has already confirmed that another season of MasterChef Australia is coming!

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That means we can expect a new batch of aspiring chefs to grace our screens once again.

Scroll on to read more about the 2027 season.

Our usual line-up of judges will be back in 2027! (Credit: Channel 10)

Who are the MasterChef Australia judges?

Channel 10 has confirmed that Andy Allen, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Sofia Levin and Poh Ling Yeow are returning for another season!

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Not only that, but Poh is also set to host Junior MasterChef Australia next year, with Meghan Markle being a special guest.

Read more about that here.

Vinnie Gibaldi was the winner of MasterChef Australia 2026. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who won the most recent MasterChef Australia?

It’s only been a few months since Vinnie Gibaldi won MasterChef Australia 2026.

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The registered nurse went up against accountant, Petro Papathomas, in a nail-biting finale.

While Vinnie won the show’s title and the $250,000 prize, he told New Idea he didn’t plan to leave his career any time soon.

“I kind of just want to start off slow and and ease myself and start building a name for myself so that when I do go out in the big world, I’ve got the support of people that have actually had my food and and know that it’s good, as opposed to just throwing myself out there and biting off more than I can chew and,” he explained to us.

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You can read our exclusive interview with him here.

We’re counting down for MasterChef Australia 2027! (Credit: Channel 10)

When does MasterChef Australia air?

At the time of publication, an air date for the 19th season of MasterChef Australia hasn’t been confirmed. This year, the show finished filming in April, and aired in the same month.

In 2025, it was filmed from October 2024 to early 2025.

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We will let you know when we hear more details!