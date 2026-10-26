“An easy yes”: Meghan confirms move to Australia for unexpected TV role

It’s only been a six months since Meghan Markle appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia, and now, she’s returning to the show, but instead on Junior MasterChef.

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The Duchess of Sussex is set to be a special guest on the beloved cooking show in 2027 on Channel 10, which will be judged by Poh Ling Yeow.

“I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” she said.

Meghan Markle loved being a guest judge on MasterChef Australia earlier this year. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!”

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It’s been six years since the junior cooking show graced our screens, with a new generation of budding cooks, who are keen to showcase their skills and passions for food.

The With Love, Meghan, host has already appeared as a guest judge on the 2016 season of Chopped Junior, and is keen to inspire young and aspiring cooks.

Channel 10 has confirmed that Poh is also set to judge MasterChef Australia alongside Andy Allen, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin, so she’s going to have a busy year!

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Poh Ling Yeow is ready to nurture young talents on MasterChef Australia in 2027. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I’m thrilled to bits that Junior MasterChef is returning to our screens. People often ask me whether it might come back, so I know the news will be met with plenty of excitement,” she gushed.

“I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat. I can’t wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers – I’m expecting plenty of delicious surprises and a little mischief, too.”

At the time of publication, a specific air date hasn’t been confirmed, but we will update you when we find out!

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